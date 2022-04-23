Skate 4 Expected Release Date, Leaks, Gameplay, and Latest News

Our pleas have been finally heard.

In 2020, we saw the debut of Skateboarding in the Tokyo Olympics, and the hopes for skateboarding being recognized as a sport were at an all-time high. And with the remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 games, the future of skateboarding games has finally started to look good.

Skateboarding game’s fans and players are almost like a cult following a leader and skate happens to be the religion here. The last time EA made the skate game was back in 2010 with Skate 3. It was not that successful but the fans have been wanting more of it ever since.

With the times looking good for Skateboarding games, EA has finally decided to make a move and they confirmed in the EA Play event in 2020 June that they are working on a brand new Skate game title.

Here is everything we know about it so far:

Skate 4

The next skateboarding game by EA has not been given any title this time and is only being called ‘Skate’. EA issued a brief update in February where they said that the game is “coming soon”.

They also announced that they will be establishing “Full Circle”, a new development studio that will build the next skate game. Daniel McCulloch, the former Xbox Live Boss will be the general manager of the studio.

Daniel discussed his ambition and the plans for the game when he said: “The fans wished Skate back into existence, and we want them to feel involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond. We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle.”

Gameplay

Electronic Arts have not revealed anything about the gameplay that will be featured in Skate 4 however quite recently, over 30-second of pre-alpha footage of Skate 4 was leaked on the internet.

The leak was apparently done by a burner account on Odysee. The leaked footage featured the characters in the game riding their skateboards in an urban area. The character can be seen grinding on the rails and performing skateboard tricks like pop shuvits and kickflips.

This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage. This is in line with what I've heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game. https://t.co/AXNV2Agk6z pic.twitter.com/nUINhghxLg — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 20, 2022

Other than that, the footage lacked any texture on the characters or their surroundings but it is to be expected since it is only pre-alpha footage. VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb claimed that EA is currently testing out an early build of the game to get a feel of the game before they finally put textures on the environment and models.

Skate 4 Release Date

Cuz Parry along with Deran Chung, the director of the game announced the existence of Skate 4 in EA’s E3 2020 showcase however, no other information was revealed. We currently don’t have a fixed release date but Grubb has said that Skate 4 might not be coming this year we can get some new details about it pretty soon.

Are you excited about Skate 4? Let us know in the comments.