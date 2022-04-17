Simone Ashley Confirms She Will Not Be Returning for Sex Education Season 4

Apparently, she is a Bridgerton girl now.

This might come off as a huge sad moment for the fans of the Sex Education series but it is the harsh and bitter truth. Simone Ashley, the cast member of Sex Education is walking away from the show and will not be returning for the series’ fourth season.

This decision came after her big success in the Bridgerton show where she stars as one of the main characters. Simone finally spoke out about not returning to Sex Education and confirmed the rumors herself.

Here is everything we know about it so far:

Becoming A Bridgerton Girl

Simone Ashley played the role of Olivia Hanan in the comedy-drama series Sex Education. However, later on, she stepped into the leading role of Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton where she represents the South Asian culture and has confirmed that she will return for her role in the third season.

When asked about her breaking role in Bridgerton, Ashley said: “It was all a whirlwind; it happened in two weeks. I sent in some self-tapes the first week and by the second I was meeting with Jonny [Jonathan Bailey] for a chemistry test. Everyone knew about the show and was talking about it and was wondering what would happen in season two, but I had to keep it quiet for a few days.”

Ashley was also interviewed by GLAMOUR where she praised the show for properly representing South Asian women and said: “Representation matters. I didn’t really watch period dramas much because I felt like I couldn’t relate to them, maybe because I couldn’t see myself within one. And then, Bridgerton came along.”

Ashley on ‘This Morning’ Show

Ashley revealed the news of her walking away from Sex Education on 12 April at the ‘This Morning’ show. When asked if she will be returning for season 4 of Sex Education, she said: “No, I get asked that all the time. No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.”

When asked about what she looks forward to as Kate in Bridgerton’s next season, Ashley said: “She’s the head of the household now, she’s the Viscountess and married to Anthony and it’s a year later at this point, so I’m very excited.”

Ashley’s Interview with TIME

Ashley talked with TIME ahead of Bridgerton Season 2 and when asked about how Kate’s character can be a heroine for every era, she answered: “I think someone following their heart doesn’t have a shelf life, so she fits into any era in that sense. I love how honest she is. I love that she is also reserved, very observant, very smart, very protective, and values her family—I think that’s a very strong value to have.”

Are you excited about Bridgerton season 3? Let us know in the comments.