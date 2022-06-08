‘Shooting Stars’ Episode 15 Release Date, Plot and Spoilers

K-Dramas have become a new favorite and trendy thing in recent times. Several K-Dramas are becoming famous instead of such trends and one of the most successful of them is “Shooting Stars”. The South-Korean drama “Shooting Star” which was released in 2022 gained popularity as soon as it was released. With its only first season ongoing the drama has become many people’s favorite.

In such a short period, it has an impressive rating on various platforms which is even better than the older dramas that were released. For instance, it has an 8.4 rating on MyDramaList and a very good 9.4 on Rakuten Viki. The romantic drama became even more famous when a controversy happened as to the depiction of Africa in it, however, it later subsided.

While the famous romantic drama already had its 14 episodes released in its very first season, fans and viewers are eyeing yet another episode. Hence let us know more about the details of episode number 15 which is the upcoming episode and other concomitant information about it.

‘Shooting Stars’ Episode 15 Release Date

Luckily, the release date of the newest episode has been revealed. It has been noted that episode 15 will be released on the 10th of June 2022 on Friday. The timings for the same will be around 4 PM GMT. This could also differ for various other places and additionally, Viki’s subtitle team is notoriously slow.

Hence, it is expected to wait roughly 24 hours for the entire chapter to be properly subbed. The subtitles, on the other hand, are more detailed. Viu should have a shorter wait time.

Further talking about the duration of the upcoming episode, so the duration will be of approximately 1 hour and 7 minutes which is more or less the same as other succeeding and preceding episodes too.

‘Shooting Stars’ Episode 15 Preview

After seeing the previous episodes, audiences praised the returning star. Shooting Stars episode 15 will have more happy moments, they hope. This beloved K-drama will finish soon, which disappoints many fans. The drama’s happy ending is finally here.

In the previous press conference, Eun See Woo disclosed the truth. After that, Tae Sung’s bad words and rumors fade. Han Byul and Tae Sung fought over this. When he learned about See Woo’s sickness, he met her and left his hatred. Yu Sung tells Ho-Young he loves her. Ki Ppeum begins to like Do So Hyuk.

Where can I watch “Shooting Stars”?

In some territories, Shooting Stars is available to stream on Viki and Viu. Shooting Stars, on the other hand, is currently airing on tvN at 22.40pm for Koreans (KST).

Fortunately, we do have a trailer for the famous drama that was uploaded by Viki Global TV on youtube. The same was uploaded in the last week of March and can be watched herein.