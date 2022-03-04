Shane Warne Legendary Leg Spinner Dies Of Cardiac Arrest at 52

Besides being one of cricket’s best players, Shane Warne may be credited for preserving the craft of spin bowling from being extinct in a game defined by unrelenting speed. Leg spin bowlers have proliferated in practically every style of cricket, and his incredible statistics describe the first half.

After sending his sincere condolences to the family and friends of wicketkeeper Rod Marsh on Thursday, cricket icon Shane Warne succumbed to a reported cardiac arrest on Friday. One of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, Shane Warne described Marsh as an “inspiration to so many young boys and girls.”

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate,”

Shane Warne Cricket Career

During his tenure, Warne amassed a total of 708 wickets in 145 tests, a number that was eventually surpassed by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800). In addition, he took 293 wickets and helped Australia win the 1999 World Championship. Warne was also a good middle-order batsman.

Despite his low point average of 17.3, he handled the duty professionally and now holds the title for amassing high test runs (3,154) without hitting any century, with 99 as his highest score. His debut Ashes dismissal, the iconic “ball of the century,” landed beyond stumps and went off to break English batsmen Mike Gatting during the 1993 series.

In the history of cricket, never before has a new bowler sprung onto the scene with such force and impact. While playing for Australia, Warne was surrounded by ruthlessly precise pacemen like Glenn McGrath as well as Jason Gillespie, who let Warne blast through the tired batsman.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March,” the statement read. “Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Known as ‘Warnie,’ the leg-spinner had an illustrious international career while representing Australia. Postretirement, he established himself as a specialist and pundit in the broadcasting industry. While Warne was an integral part of Australia’s five consecutive Ashes triumphs (1993-2003) from 1993 to 2003, he was also part of the side that won the 1999 ODI World Cup.

Following his departure, Warne became the captain as well as a mentor of Rajasthan Royals in the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Cricket players from around the world have expressed their sorrow at the news of the spinner’s departure. Hundreds of messages of condolence have been sent on social networks.