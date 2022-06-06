Shakira Announces Split from Gerard Pique Amid Cheating Allegations

The two have been together for over 11 years and also share two children.

Pop star Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué have announced that they are splitting. The two have been together since 2010 but have now announced to go their separate ways. Shakira and Piqué share two children together and were living together on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The news came through a joint statement from the two however, rumors of their split have been floating around for quite some time. There was also a rumor that the reason for the split was the act of infidelity done by Piqué.

Here are all the details we know so far:

Joint Statement by Shakira and Piqué

Shakira who is currently 45 is one of the highly popular names in the global music industry and has sold more than 60 million albums. Piqué on the other hand is currently 35 and is a Spanish football player. He is considered to be one of the best defenders of his era and has won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

The two announced their split through a joint statement in which they said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Reason for the Split

There have been multiple rumors floating around regarding their split for weeks and it was claimed in many reports that Piqué had cheated on Shakira. There were also reports that Piqué had left the family home and had been living in the city alone by himself.

There have also been rumors from unconfirmed sources that the decision to release a joint statement was Shakira’s decision and Piqué was completely surprised by it. Piqué is yet to officially release a statement from his side and has not addressed the rumors of his infidelity.

Back in April, Shakira released a song that was speculated to be a huge hint toward Piqué’s cheating. Most of the lyrics of the song revolved around speaking about someone who has cheated on their partner and emotionally damaged them.

A part of the lyrics could be roughly translated to: “That cheap philosophy I do not buy it. I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore. I can’t stand people from two houses.”

Shakira and Piqué

Shakira met the footballer during her promotion of the song “Waka Waka” which was the World Cup anthem for 2010. At that time the two met in South Africa where Piqué was training in Madrid. A year later they confirmed their relationship and had been together ever since.

The two share two children together, two boys named Milan and Sasha. It was reported that the two never tied the knot and were living in an open relationship.