Seven Monkeypox Cases Now Found in People Across the UK

While the world is still juggling with the different variants of the noble coronavirus, the United Kingdom is in other turmoil now. The UK has reported seven cases of a new monkeypox virus. The UK health security agency has reported that the monkeypox virus is continuing to spread with new cases each day.

The major hub of these cases is London wherein three new cases have been detected. The four additional cases, according to the UK health service, have no known links to the previously confirmed cases revealed on May 14 and May 7. “All four of these cases self-identify as gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (MSM),” the UKHSA said in a statement, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine if the recent cases, which all appear to have been infected in London, are linked.

“There is no relation to travel to a nation where monkeypox is endemic,” the official statement continued, “and exactly where and how they got their infections, including whether they have any further links to any other, remains under urgent investigation.” According to the report, the people had the West African clade of the virus, which is milder than the Central African clade.

This is unique and rare. The UKHSA is examining the source of these infections as soon as possible because evidence suggests that the monkeypox virus is being transmitted in the community through intimate contact “Dr. Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Adviser, stated. We especially encourage homosexual and bisexual men to be aware of any strange rashes or lesions and to seek medical help as soon as possible “Susan Hopkins was also present.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is generally caused by a virus but is not as deadly and fatal as other viral infections. The infection is recoverable in a few days. However, the infection is communicable in nature. Hence to prevent oneself from contracting the infection, you should stay away from an infected person. Further, the communicability rate of the virus is relatively lower compared to the covid-19.

Hence it is less likely to spread from one person to another. People traveling to West Africa usually get in contact with the virus and develop the infection. Hence it was also advisable to avoid any such travel during these days to be on the safest lines.

What are the Plausible Symptoms?

The symptoms of the monkeypox are limited to mild illness, fever, and headache. If the infection is severe it can also develop symptoms like body aches, muscle pains, nausea, tiredness, etc. However, the cardinal symptom of the infection includes rashes and boils on the body that can even extend to the face.

If the infection is even more severe the rashes and boils will start appearing like chickenpox marks and can turn even worse. Therefore, timely treatment and precautions after coming in contact with the virus are of utmost importance.