Selling Sunset Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

The seasons of Selling Sunset are selling like hotcakes!

The first episode of season 5 of Selling Sunset just aired on 22 April and the excitement for the season is at an all-time high. The reality show unexpectedly became a huge hit among the audience with its attractive and radiant features.

The cast became people’s favorite pretty soon and the audience loved the reality show’s take on the real estate business. There is just something about the luxury homes and buildings that are unaffordable but people still love watching them.

With the release of season 5, the fans are already wondering what will be next, and will there be more seasons of the show, and will the cast see a change in the upcoming seasons. Here is everything we know so far:

What Is Selling Sunset About?

Selling Sunset is a reality show that features the real estate market of Los Angeles. The show primarily revolves around the Oppenheim Group of Los Angeles which happens to be a high-end real estate firm and the show’s cast is the group of agents of that firm.

The show follows the everyday endeavors of the agents’ personal and professional lives. The show is currently on its fifth season and the last episode of the season is scheduled for a release on May 6, 2022, titled “The reunion”.

The show has been a topic of controversy as some believed that not all of the show was real. A real real-estate agent from LA once told the Mail: “The Oppenheim brothers are the real deal but none of us have ever come across the women they have working for them. It’s clear these ‘girls’, as they call them on the show, were hired to make the show sizzle.”

Will There Be A Season 6?

As of now, Netflix is yet to confirm if there will be more seasons of Selling Sunset however a report by US Weekly in January confirmed that the show has been renewed for seasons 6 and 7. So take it with a pinch of salt until things get official.

Cast

By the end of season 5, we saw multiple agents from the show intending to leave the firm. We can expect at least two cast members to leave the group including Maya Vander and Christine Quinn.

Other than that, we can expect most of the cast to be back for more including newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Release Date

So far, we have noticed that seasons 2 and 3 and seasons 4 and 5 were filmed back to back with over a gap of one year between them. If we speculate from that, we can expect seasons 6 and 7 to be filmed simultaneously however, we should not be expecting a first look at the coming season until the summer of 2023.