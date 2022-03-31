Selling Sunset Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest News

We can now look forward to Sunset Season 5 now! Season 4 of the show was released on Netflix this winter, and the cast has indicated that season 5 is also on its way. This means that those who yearn for more extravagant homes and spectacular breakups are in luck. This is everything we know thus far about the fifth season of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Release Date

Great news! Season five of Selling Sunset will premiere next month. Season 5 of Selling Sunset will premiere on April 22nd, according to a post by Christine Quinn on her Instagram account. After the completion of season 4, Chrishell Stause sent a celebratory Instagram message, while also providing some details on what to expect in season 5.

As a fan said, “They should just release season 5 immediately, so you guys can begin shooting season 6-10 haha.” As a response, Chrishell said, “Season 5 won’t be too much of a wait! It was a long day of filming! It’s exactly what we need to hear at this time in our lives.

Who will be in the cast of Selling Sunset Season 5?

Keep an eye out for familiar faces. Despite rumors to the contrary, we can expect more controversy from Christine Quinn, who is rumored to be parting ways. We’ll also see more from Brett Oppenheim, and Jason as well as Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Mousa, Romain Bonnet, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Davina Potratz.

“I’m soooo wary of answering this,” she said to a fan in response to a question about her comeback. Seasons 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset include me in every single episode. The girls never include me in their pictures. I’m not going to sit on my phone all day trying to establish that I’m shooting a TV show because I have an actual job to complete. “You’re going to see me.”

Maya’s departure from the series had been speculated due to her recent move to Miami, but it now appears that she will return. Maya earlier informed PEOPLE, “My Miami company is incredibly well and I want to concentrate on it… Actually, if we’re picked up for another season, I’ll be spending more time in Miami with my family and doing my company here.”

What can we expect from Selling Sunset season 5?

When it comes to each other, we’re inseparable. We’re a lot of fun to be around. As a person, I like that I don’t have to put on a brave front or pretend to be someone else. Being buddies with someone before anything else is my recommendation; I’ve never done it before and it’s an experience unlike any other.”

There will be a visit to Athens for some of the group, where Chrishell and Jason first came out publicly with their romance, and Christine says she will be in every episode of the show while they are there.