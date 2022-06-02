Selena Gomez Turns ‘Summer Selena’ as She Debuts Hair Extension

American singer Selena Gomez has shown her fans a different style of hers and we can’t get over it. The 2017 Billboard Woman of the Year, flaunted her much longer hair recently on her certain social media platforms. Selena who is generally seen being in a short or shoulder-length hair, went out of her comfort zone to carry hair extensions. And to no one’s surprise absolutely slew it.

Selena could also be seen bringing back the 90s bang trends, and she added bangs to her hair extensions. The news broke in and Selena got a lot of attention on this look when a video was shared on May 31st, 2022.

Famous hair studio Nine-Zero-One shared a video of the Grammy nominated artist, that shows complete behind-the-scenes of Selena’s new hair. Various hairdressers chopped the front of her hair into bangs and added hair extensions and she absolutely looked stunning. The singer reclined on the salon chair and videotaped herself with her phone, the beauty appeared relaxed.

The video was captioned “Summer Selena. Here’s a terrific technique to give your clients’ hair a makeover without using any color! Simply add more extensions! We used auburn brown @greatlengthsusa for @selenagomez to create a new summer style for her! What are your thoughts on this?” The video was also shared by Selena on her tiktok account.

In the video Selena’s hairstylists, Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee were also seen aiding her throughout the process. The stylists swept Gomez’s bangs to the side. They then blew out her asymmetrical cut to get the gradient appearance. Further, the stylists also went ahead to add light brown extensions from Great Lengths that are accentuated with a faint copper tone. They end by cutting her bangs and blowing out her hair once more for added volume.

However, this is not the very first time Selena has left us jaw-dropped with her drop-dead hairstyle. The 29-year-old singer is known for carrying different hairstyles and nailing them all. In March, she debuted a wavy short haircut and front curly bangs on Instagram. “Who dis? Gomez captioned the selfie. Her former hairdo was mid-length with ’70s curtain bangs. Gomez’s haircuts and viral beauty items have even influenced politics.

Earlier this month, she spoke openly about her mental health difficulties at the MTV-hosted Mental Health Youth Action Forum. “Once I learned what was going on mentally, I had more freedom to be okay with what I had,” she said. Bringing attention to mental health through media or personal storytelling might assist. Gomez also discussed how she’s utilizing her cosmetics business to raise awareness.

“My brand Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund support mental health and education for youth,” she stated. “We share free educational tools with mental health experts and non-profits all year.” Rare Impact Fund, launched in July 2020, aims to raise $100 million over 10 years to provide mental health treatments. 1% of Rare Beauty sales are donated. “We need as much help as we can get building resources and programs for youth,” she stated.