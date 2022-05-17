Sasha Banks, Naomi Leave WWE Monday Night Raw Over Creative Issues

American professional wrestlers Shasha Banks and Naomi who are part of the same women’s tag team walked out of Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday. The WWE wrestlers were also seen leaving the WWE premises, confirmed to several reports. According to WWE, when Banks and Naomi got to the arena, they were told they would be in the main event of “Monday Night Raw.”

The announced contest was a six-pack challenge match between Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Dewdrop, and Nikki A.S.H. The same was to determine who would fight Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month. The match appeared to irritate Banks and Naomi.

According to Fightful Select, Naomi was expected to win. Due to all this chaos that happened, Banks and Naomi walked out of the match.

Shasha was so pissed and irritated by all this incident that she took the whole matter directly to the chairman of WWE, McMahon. However, McMahon did not pay much heed to the complaint and denied altering the creative.

Banks and Naomi’s problems, according to Fightful Select, stemmed from suggested plans for them as tag team champions. The news and rumors that it was because of the ladies they were supposed to work with are not true and do not hold any water.

Lynch hastily approaches on-screen WWE official Adam Pearce to inform him that Banks and Naomi had left the building. The approach subsequently shifted the show’s focus. Lynch and Asuka were pitted against one other in a one-on-one bout, with Asuka winning.

Commentator Corey Graves noted them departing the building several times during the broadcast. Hence, it was realized that the whole situation and the incident will be used in a future on-screen angle. “Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out abruptly and unprofessionally,” Graves stated.

Because creativity is so fluid, last-minute alterations are common before WWE shows, but this occurrence didn’t appear to sit well with the company. “Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show in which the characters are expected to fulfill their contractual obligations,” WWE explained. “We regret that we were unable to present tonight’s major event as promised.”

The WWE has also issued an official statement concerning the same. In the statement, the agency said “They entered WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team title belts on his desk, and walked out during the broadcast.”

It was further argued by WWE that “They argued that as tag team champions, they were not acknowledged sufficiently. Even though they had eight hours to prepare and construct their bout, they stated they were uneasy in the ring with two of their opponents — despite having previously competed with them without incident.” Therefore it will be noteworthy to see what happens next and what course of action will be taken further.

WWE Responds After Sasha Banks, Naomi Leave During Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE issued a statement regarding Banks and Naomi leaving the show, saying they “claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions.”