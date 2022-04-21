Sanditon Season 3: What We Know So Far

Will the series return for a third season?

Sanditon first premiered in August 2019 as a periodic drama television series and it caught the interest of many including watchers and critics. The series was based on an unfinished novel of the same name by English writer Jane Austen.

The novel was written only months before Austen died in 1817 and the story was adapted into a series by Red Planet Pictures production company. The series had a pretty rough time with its running and even was canceled.

But despite every hardship, it was appreciated by fans and critics alike and reached until season 2. Now that the final episode of season 2 is set to stream on 24 April, the fans are wondering how the story will continue and whether there will be another season after season 2.

Here is everything we know about it:

What is Sanditon About?

Sanditon follows the adventures of Charlotte Heywood, who is an impulsive, high-spirited, and unconventional person. The story follows her after she arrives at Sanditon, a fishing village that is in the process of converting itself into a seaside resort.

We witness Charlotte navigating herself through the village and finding the secrets and ambitions of the residents of the village. During this, the series beautifully represents her success, failures, struggles, and choices through a series of episodes.

In season 2, we see Charlotte returning to the coastal resort along with her sister but by the same time, a company of Army officers has taken up temporary residence in the town. Charlotte is also introduced to many romantic opportunities in the season.

Season 3 Plot

By season two’s end, we saw Alison leaving Sanditon after her romance dreams die, and Charlotte is left pondering about her future. Georgina ends up learning some shocking truths related to Sidney’s belongings. The next season’s plot has not been revealed yet but we can expect the story to further explore Charlotte’s adventure and possibly give her an insight into her future.

It is also worth noticing that the series is based on an incomplete script. Belinda Campbell, the maker, and executive producer talked about working on an incomplete script where he said: “The exciting thing about having an unfinished Austen novel was that we could keep the story going, and we set out to do an ongoing series. But, unfortunately, we ended on the main love story not resolving because we hoped it would return.”

Sanditon Season 3 Release Date

As of now, the show makers have not made any announcement about there being a season 3 and we won’t know if the series will stop after season 2. But we might get a release date by the end of 2022 if a third season is announced now.