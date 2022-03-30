Samsung Galaxy S23: Leaks, Release Date, Features, Price and More

S23 could be Samsung’s 2023 flagship model.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been around for a month now and Samsung already announced that there will be no Note models. But the Samsung fans are already speculating what the next phone in line could be.

Rumors have already started surfacing about Samsung’s next phone and some credible sources claim that the Galaxy S23 Series phones are next in line, consisting of S23, S23 Ultra, and S23 Plus. The S23 series is reportedly the next set of flagship phones for 2023.

Here is everything we know about the S23 series so far:

Latest Leaks and Rumors

Ross Young having plenty of experience in the display industry revealed on Twitter that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is being developed under the codename “Project Diamond”. Although it was earlier revealed that Project Diamond referred to another project by Samsung which was the foldable device codenamed N4 which will be reportedly launching this year only.

We hear Samsung’s Project Diamond is the S23…Doesn’t look like a 3rd foldable device this year. But now we know what S23 is called internally… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 24, 2022

Although Galaxy Club which started this rumor has now clarified that both Project Diamond and N4 are indeed different devices. N4 has barely any details on the internet but it is rumored that it will be an addition to Samsung’s line of foldable phones.

S23 Series Features and Specifications

The biggest update on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be in the camera which will feature a massive 200 MP main rear camera sensor which will reportedly be present in S23 Ultra models. And it was about time the phones received a new camera update since Samsung has been milking the 108 MP sensor of the S22 Ultra for three years continuously.

Since the camera is upgraded so much, it’s a given that the phone needs appropriate space for big photos so Samsung might finally be moving past the 128 GB storage and the initial variants of the S23 series could be starting outright from 256 GB storage or more.

The S23 might quite possibly feature a quad-curved waterfall display, but Samsung will reportedly apply the old 6th Gen OLED on S23 Ultra that is present on S22 Ultra which consumes 30% less energy. As for S23 and S23+, the LTPO display might be employed which features a 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate.

It has been rumored that the S23 series might be featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is made on the 3nm technology. So Samsung might bump up the battery size to efficiently utilize the chipset at least on S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date and Price

If we speculate from previous launches, the S23 series might arrive on February 24, 2023, and if this schedule is followed that preorders for the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra could start as early as February 8, 2024. The S23 Ultra is expected to be priced at around $1199.99 which justifies its advanced chipset.

All these speculations are based on rumors and leaks so it is better to take everything with a grain of salt.