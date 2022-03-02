Sam Elliot Takes a Dig at ‘The Power Of The Dog’, Calls it a ‘Piece of S—’

Recently, Sam Elliot slammed Benedict Cumberbatch’s film ‘The Power of the Dog’. And he had a lot to say about the film. While a large majority of the audience appreciated and liked the film. The 62-year-old belonged to the side that didn’t like the film.

Why did Sam Elliot criticize ‘The Power of the Dog’?

During an interaction on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the actor expressed his thoughts regarding Campion’s film. This year the drama has been nominated for 12 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. Getting nominated for 12 awards is a great achievement in itself. It was also recognized as one of the best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute.

Sam described the film as a “piece of shit”. He didn’t like the film and was not happy with the way it breaks down classic Western archetypes such as cowboys. He went on to draw a comparison of the movie’s characters with that of Chippendale dancers that wear bow ties and not much else.

What did Sam Elliot say about Campion’s film?

When Maron asked ‘A Star Is Born’ actor about his views on the Oscar-nominated movie, he said, “That’s what all these fucking cowboys in that movie looked like. They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There are all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the movie.”

He further added, “I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his fucking chaps. He had two pairs of chaps — a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every fucking time he would walk in from somewhere — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the fucking house, storm up the fucking stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It’s like, what the fuck?”

Elliot even spilled the beans on Jane Campion, added “What the f*** does this woman — she’s a brilliant director, by the way, I love her work, previous work — but What the fuck does this woman from down there know about the American West? Why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That fucking rubbed me the wrong way.”

What is the movie ‘The Power of the Dog’ all about?

The film revolves around the story of a domineering rancher who creates problems in the life of his sister-in-law and her son. It is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name. The movie is directed by Jane Campion. It covers a wide variety of subjects like grief, love, jealousy, sexuality, and resentment.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst in pivotal roles. The film ‘The Power of the Dog’ has been shot in rural Otago, New Zealand. It was released on Netflix on December 1, 2021. Before dropping on Netflix, the film also had a limited theatrical release in 2021. The movie received a good response from both critics as well from the audience.

Exceptions are always there, Elliot didn’t just criticize the film but he also bashed the actors as well the director. Opinions can vary from a person to person. If you are a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch, then you must give the film a watch. It is streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.