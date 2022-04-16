“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7: Everything to Know

RuPaul’s Drag Race is all set for its season 7 release. The seventh season is an All-Star season where all the previous season’s winners are going to compete to be the first double-crowned queen.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race with an all-star cast has been in demand by the fans for a very long time now. Bebe Zahara Benet won the first season and proved to the world the popularity of the Drag Race shows, unveiling all the possibilities. The excitement elevated, even more, when she joined RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season 3, as a surprise contestant, and almost won the title once again, she got placed in the top 4.

Ever since fans are excited to witness the making of the first double-crowned queen, which is evitable in this season as all the contestants participating in this All-Star season are already crowned once.

With the excitement level being so elevated the stakes are also high. The winner of this season is going to be named the “queen of all queens” and to greet the queen of all, there will be an all-time high cash prize of $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Contestants

A total of eight Drag Race winners are going to participate this season in the All-Stars Battle, let’s know them briefly.

Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12 Winner)

To prove her standing and expand her empire the newest Queen is coming back to the show. After winning Season 12, Jaida is going to entertain the fans with her quick-witted humor.

Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5 Winner)

To bring rain upon the enemies the Queen from the 5th Season, Jinkx Monsoon is going to win the hearts of fans once again. The original underdog of Drag Race has proven that she can defeat the most feared contestants by trusting her humor and heart.

Raja (Season 3 Winner)

The Raja (Emperor, in Hindi) of Season 3 will make sure that she grabs the title of Rani (the Queen) for sure this time. The looks expert will be competing in the upcoming season as well, get ready to get impressed by some unique and crazy dressings and makeups.

Monét X Change (All Stars 4 winner)

The winner of All Stars Season 4 is back to win the upcoming season 7.

Trinity the Tuck (All-Stars 4 winner)

And yes, you guessed it right, both the winners of All-Stars 4 will be competing once again. With being the double crowning so controversial, these two entries are going to get even more entertainment this Season.

Shea Couleé (All-Stars 5 winner)

Shea Couleé the winner of Season 5, after dominating two seasons of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, is back for more.

The Vivienne (Drag Race UK Season 1 winner)

After winning the RuPeter Badge, Vivienne is coming to America this season, all the way from the UK, making the season an international arena of the Queens.

Yvie Oddly (Season 11 Winner)

To Even The Odds we have Yvie Oddly the winner of season 11 who will show off her jaw-dropping talents. It’s time to see the lip sync assassin fight for the title of “queen of all queens.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Release Date

Fans are waiting for Season 7 so eagerly, well it’s good news for them, the wait is over. The All-Stars 7 is starting off on May 20, 2022. Fans can enjoy the season on Paramount+.