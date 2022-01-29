Royal Rumble 2022: List of All Confirmed Participants and Surprises

Royal Rumble is the fan-favorite PPV because the show has always entertained the fans with surprise entrants, amazing spots, defending championships, and also returning of Hall of Famers and Superstars.

This year, Royal Rumble is better than ever, we have got a live audience hence the reactions would be epic. We have got some amazing matches lined up. And, we have got the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match. The event will be action-packed and a complete package of entertainment.

We will look forward to the participants of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match this year. And also, the possible surprise participants and returns of the superstars.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match Participants

On the RAW of 25th January, seven more participants were announced for the royal rumble match i.e., Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn are announced as well.

Actor/Stuntman Johnny Knoxville is also participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble match this year.

On the 28th January episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Ricochet, Ricky Boogs, and intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Making 25 out of the 30 places confirmed.

With just 5 participants remaining, it would be fun to watch what WWE settles for because many superstars are rumored to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Finn Balor could be one of the entrants in while Shane McMahon is rumored to be in the match too.

WWE has brought back Hurricane and Boogeyman multiple times in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Though the fans love to watch them, they need some ultimate surprise returns to make them go upside down. NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Gunther (Formerly known as Walter), or the NXT champion Bron Breakker can make an appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Other speculations say that “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada can make the much-awaited debut. Corey Graves is medically cleared to wrestle again. “Peacemaker” John Cena could make an appearance as well.

It is also speculated that if Roman Reigns losses against Seth Rollins, he could participate in the match as well. There are many interesting speculations happening, and the wrestling world will know it all in some hours.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

On the January 7th episode of SmackDown, SmackDown’s Women Champion Charlotte Flair made an announcement that she will be participating in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She also listed other 18 superstars that are going to participate in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The highlighted names were TNA Knockout’s Champion and Former WWE Superstar Mickie James. The list also included The Bella Twins, Lita, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, and Michelle McCool.

Other than that Rhea Ripley, Nikki A. S. H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Tamina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, and Shayna Baszler are announced for the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

On the 17th January episode of RAW, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan announced themselves as the participants of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

On the go-home show of Royal Rumble, it was announced that Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville would be participating in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Making 23 out of the 30 places confirmed.

With 7 entries available, who will WWE bring for the Women’s Royal Rumble match?

The Internet is buzzing for a Paige return; her return would make fans go extreme. Whereas, the name of Ronda Rousey is been buzzing on social platforms too.

Alexa Bliss could return in-ring and compete in the match. Asuka has been kept off for while due to an injury, if she would be likely cleared to compete, she could return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

If she does, then I am without a doubt making my return just to throw her out so far she lands on Michael Coles dumb face. https://t.co/nwkKji1szt — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 13, 2022

Bayley said that if Kayla Braxton would participate in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, she would appear anyhow and throw her out of the ring. So, they make an appearance in the match as well. But, this is unlikely to happen.

NXT superstars like Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, or Indi Hartwell can make their main roster debuts.

With all the speculations and superstars’ lined up, Royal Rumble can be the best PPV in a long time. Stay tuned and think of the possibilities of the surprise entrants.