Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 Release Date, Spoilers, Plot And Other Details

Netflix’s popular drama series Riverdale is having its 6th season ongoing. The series which was adapted from a comic book Archies has been a famous show on Netflix since its release. Riverdale was launched in 2017 and has gained massive popularity since then. Additionally, the ratings of the series have been decent, with a 6.7 on IMDB and an 80% on rotten tomatoes. Riverdale has released its five seasons since 2017 and the sixth season is ongoing currently.

The sixth season by far has released a total of 17 episodes since its release. The fans and viewers are now eyeing the upcoming 18th episode of the show. Several outlets claim that they have tried to identify the pattern of the release of episodes, but failed to do so.

The show doesn’t have a definite pattern of releasing episodes and hence, viewers will have to wait for one more week for episode number 18. However, let us see what are the essential details of the upcoming episode.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 Release Date

Fortunately, we do have a fixed date for the upcoming episode. The 18th episode will air on 26th June 2022 on The CW at 8 pm ET in the United States. However, in other countries like India and UK, the same can be streamed on Netflix. This would be after a few hours of the official release on CW.

The name of the upcoming episode is “Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical”. The origin of the title comes from a reference to the 17th episode, wherein the word “Percival” was used. The official synopsis, of the episode, also mentions how Riverdale plans to bench out the revenge in a biblical manner.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 Spoilers

Riverdale’s heroes may find themselves honoring two of their own. The narrative appears to be about Fangs and Toni, who are planning a wedding. Strange biblical plaques may menace them in the midst of this, as the particular day is cursed.

Rivers run red, flies and frogs appear, and other such scenes may be seen in the trailer. However, as episode number 17 was released recently, only it would be quite difficult to predict anything surely.

Riverdale has an incredibly skilled ensemble, with both attractive actresses and handsome actors. Betty Cooper will be played by Lili Reinhart, and Archie Andrews will be played by KJ Apa in the Riverdale series. We’ll also see Camila Mendes in the part of Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse in the role of Jughead Jones, and Madelaine Petsch in the role of Cheryl Blossom.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 Preview

Percival’s luck hasn’t been great lately. The heroes keep solving their problems. This time, music won back Archie’s team. Betty will also finally be involved. She finally killed TBK. They’re closer than ever. Betty thinks she’s becoming her father. Archie claims her gloom is behind her. Agent Drake’s affections for Betty could alter all of this in the 18th episode of Riverdale Season 6.

Additionally, the promo can be watched below.