‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby and Husband Michael Announce Split After 8 Years Marriage

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby has reportedly announced a split from her husband Michael Darby after around 8 years of marriage. Ashley and Michael got married in 2014 but unfortunately, the couple has decided to part ways. The news broke in when Ashley took to her official Instagram handle to share the same.

Ashley posted a picture of the news where she has given her official statement. She captioned the picture stating “It’s been almost 8 magical years. Please check out bravotv.com” On the website Ashley has shared her official statement and her views on the whole situation. The statement read “When Michael and I said “I do” about eight years ago, we planned to spend every day of our lives together after that.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. The 33-year-old reality personality said. “We have chosen to separate. We recognize that there will be a variety of theories as to why we reached this decision. People will be quick to infer that the causes were too much intrusion by reality television into the most private portions of our life, age gap issues, cultural challenges, or child-rearing discrepancies,” Ashley said.

“Pieces of all of these may have influenced our pure love for each other,” she said, “but no single factor is the fundamental cause of our mutual decision to part ways. At this point in our lives, we are both at quite different stages and have very distinct ambitions for our futures. We both want the other to find true pleasure and fulfillment, but we believe we won’t be able to do it together.”

While their romantic bond is “broken,” Ashley says they will “always love and respect each other.” Dean, who is two years old, and Dylan, who is one year old, are the couple’s children. True happiness can only be realized by continuing to work together” and “putting our hearts and souls” into parenting their gorgeous boys, she added.

She assured her sons that they will always be loved and supported. While the two are dealing with a personal crisis, Ashley noted that they “appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your ongoing support by respecting us while we go through this stressful circumstance.”

In a 2016 interview with Bravo, the TV reality star revealed that she met Michael for the first time nearly 11 years ago while working at the L2 Lounge in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown district and that she approached him about doing an internship at his company.

When Ashley acquired a job with his company, she took the first move and asked him out, and they were engaged less than a year later. In the year of 2014, she married Michael. On the show Real Housewives of Potomac, her difficult relationship with her spouse was also revealed.