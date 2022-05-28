Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Explored as the Goodfellas Actor Died at 67

Ray Liotta, veteran Hollywood actor, and producer best known for playing the character of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” movie passed away on 26th May 2022 while he was asleep. He was 67.

According to reports, the “Something Wild” actor was shooting for his upcoming film “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death.

As the actor passes away, fans and well-wishes are trying to dig out more details about Ray Liotta’s cause of death. Let us explore the same in our article below!

What is Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death?

The exact cause of his death is still not known as the veteran actor passed away while he was asleep.

There was nothing suspicious about his death so far as reported by TMZ. Few people on social media cited foul play behind his death but there is no foul play suspected at the time of writing this article.

He was with his fiancee Jacy Nittolo at the time of his death.

Tributes flooded via Social Media

Many famous Hollywood celebrities like Goodfellas co-star Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Martin Scorsese, Kevin Costner, Adam Sandler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Seth Rogen, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, Ed Sheeran, Danny Trejo, Kristin Chenoweth, James Mangold, Giancarlo Esposito paid tributes to the late actor.

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Tremendous actor. Sweetheart of a dad. Such a great funny man to know. Prayers are with his whole family. pic.twitter.com/gBUkJ9MG4m — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022

About Ray Liotta

Raymond Allen Liotta was born in the year 1954 in Newark, New Jersey. He was abandoned at an orphanage by his parents and was later adopted by a couple when he was barely six months old.

Liotta graduated from Union High School in 1973. He then enrolled for higher studies at the University of Miami, where he studied acting. He completed his Bachelor’s in Fine Arts in 1978.

Liotta made peace with his Biological Parents by accepting them

Liotta said in an interview while discussing how he came to terms with his adoption, “After years, you grow up, and you just see the pattern of things. I’ve definitely developed more patience. Now I’m grateful for my health. And being born. For my parents that adopted me. I mean, it could have gone a lot of different ways.”

The late actor added, “At first, I didn’t understand how a parent could give up a child. So, I had that kind of energy of just being like, that’s just f***** up. And then you realize, when I finally met my birth mom and my birth siblings… in my 40s, by then, I wasn’t as angry about it happening. It’s just another journey”.

Acting Career

Post completion of his studies, Liotta relocated to New York City and started working as a bartender at the Shubert Organization.

He featured in the soap opera Another World as Joey Perrini from 1978 to 1981. He made his debut film “The Lonely Lady” released in 1983.

He gained prominence for his role in Something Wild, released in 1986 for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe awards for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture category.

Liotta played the character of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas in 1990 which was praised by viewers all across the world and was a commercially very successful movie.

He then went on to act in many movies in his professional career as an actor.

Notable films

Ray Liotta acted in more than 90 films in his career spanning more than four decades. Some of his notable hit films are Something Wild (1986), Field of Dreams (1989), Unlawful Entry (1992), Cop Land (1997), Hannibal (2001), Blow (2001), Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002), John Q (2002), Identity (2003), Observe and Report (2009), Killing Them Softly (2012), The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), Marriage Story (2019) and The Many Saints of Newark (2021).

