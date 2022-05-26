Rapper OhTrapstar, Cousin of Lil Pump Passes Away at 22

Latest reports have surfaced that claim rapper Ohtrapstar has passed away. The news comes from The Sun which claimed that according to Miami Police, OhTrapstar was involved in a horrible car crash along with two other people who have also died.

OhTrapstar was the cousin of rappers Lil Pump and Lil Ominous and the sudden news of his death spread like wildfire and outpours of condolences came in flooding from fans and acquaintances. The police have claimed that a lot of casualties occurred in the accident that the rapper was involved in.

Here is everything we know about the sudden passing away of the rapper:

Who Was OhTrapstar?

Ohtrapstar’s real name was Ernesto Enrique Carralero and he was born on 29 December 1999 and was just 22 years old. He was a rapper popularly known for his breakout single called “Choppa” and also made popular tracks like “Lean” and “New Wave”.

OhTrapstar often used to collaborate with his cousin and fellow rapper buddy Lil Ominous. HE first started making songs in 2017 and used to publish them on SoundCloud. The rapper originating from South Florida was also the cousin of rapper Lil Pump.

Cause of Death

Miami Police told The Sun that the rapper was present in his car along with two more people who were 22-years-old Candido Miguel Barroso-Nobarse and Bayle Pricilla Bucceri aged 23. The three passengers were riding the speeding vehicle which later crashed uncontrollably into a house on the morning of Wednesday.

Michael Vega, the officer at Miami Police Department told The Sun: “Basically, at 5 a.m. we received a call of a vehicle crash – a vehicle that was overturned and crashed into a house. To be more specific it crashed into a bedroom of a house. There were three occupants in the vehicle.”

According to the officer, Ohtrapstar and the female passenger in the car were pronounced dead on the scene. The other male passenger was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

damn i remember when ohtrapstar gave out his psn and played fortnite wit fans bruh, i still got him added on my dads ps4 💔 RIP — gio (@giocrdva) May 25, 2022

The police officer also added: “There were two people inside the bedroom who suffered minor injuries and were transferred to the same hospital. It appears speed was a factor in the accident”. According to authorities, the identity of the driver of the car at the time of the crash has not been confirmed and it is not clear if any alcohol was involved in the accident.

Lil Ominous on Instagram

Lil Ominous, the cousin and former manager of the dead rapper took to Instagram to grieve about the loss of his little cousin and was devastated to find out. He said in the caption: “I didn’t agree with a lot of the things and people you hung out with. created a huge distance between us. But at the end i was planning on forgiving you when i get the time is right.”

Lil Pump is yet to react to the death of his cousin however, other fans and acquaintances grieved the loss of the young rapper.