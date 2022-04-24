Pregnant Rihanna Spotted in Sequined Bikini with A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer Rihanna who might expect her due date anytime soon was spotted with her longtime boyfriend and the father to her upcoming child, ASAP Rocky. The rapper and Rihanna were spotted near the waterside enjoying their personal time together. The couple was soaking up some sun and vitamins and having their own gala time after a long-gone hurdle in their lives.

Recently, rumors spread that Rihanna and Rocky broke up because the latter cheated on her with her shoe designer. Various media outlets and websites covered the news based on a picture that went viral. In the viral picture, Rihanna and Rocky were seen dining in a restaurant, wherein Rihanna can be seen crying.

As soon as these pictures went viral, rumors started spurring that the singer and rapper have gone through a break instead of infidelity. It was also alleged that ASAP cheated on Rihanna with Amina Muddy, the celebrity shoe designer. However, no statements or confirmed news was received from any reliable end. Additionally, after these pictures of Rocky and Rihanna went viral, things got clearer to the RiRi fans.

The snippets that were clicked of Rocky and Rihanna on a waterside are from Tuesday, exactly a day before Rocky got arrested. Rocky was arrested instead of a shooting case that was filed against him in November last year. Initially, he was bailed but as the case went on he was arrested on Wednesday.

With a bright sequined bikini, Rihanna continued her series of seriously sultry maternity looks. The 34-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child, donned a color-blocked Oséree “Microkini” that cost almost $304. She wore it with a matching lime green sequined miniskirt worth $255 as a cover-up.

She wore a diamond bra with strings of shimmering stones that framed her belly, as well as a plethora of body jewelry. Rihanna, who wore a risqué lace-up Dundas dress earlier in the couple’s trip, recently spoke with Vogue about her groundbreaking approach to clothing while pregnant. Since Rihanna got pregnant her styling statement is touching heights. All her looks that the singer pulled off, went viral and were admired by all.

Rihanna donned the denim too with a huge cut on her belly, letting her baby bump out and be comfortable. The combination of comfort and vogue is all that you need for your maternity collection.

“When I found out I was pregnant, the first thing that came to mind was that there was no way I was going to go shopping in a maternity aisle,” she told Vogue. “I’m sorry, but getting dressed up is too much fun.” Because my body is changing, I’m not going to let that aspect go.”

“I’m hopeful that we were able to redefine what’s deemed ‘decent’ for pregnant ladies,” the Bad Gal added. Right now, my body is doing wonderful things, and I’m not going to hide it. This should be a joyous occasion. Why should you keep your pregnancy a secret?”