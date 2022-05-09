Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Potential Release Date, Plot, and More

This isn’t for weak hearts.

A survival horror video game on Unreal Engine 4 is certainly a scary thought but that is what Poppy Playtime actually is. The MOB Games developers really woke up one day and thought to themselves: “Let’s make a scary game on unreal engine 4”. And what do you know, that idea actually worked.

The game was released in October 2021 and it quickly got everyone’s attention. The game received very positive reviews at the time of its initial release. The first two chapters were a great hit but then they had to mess it up by introducing NFTs. That’s where the game got buggy and gamers don’t like bugs.

Anyways, after the launch of chapter 2 now, the fans of the game are wondering if and when will there be a chapter 3 of the game introduced. Here is everything we know about it so far:

No way poppy playtime chapter 2 deadass released with a 100% softlock no one can pass. They literally released this game in an unfinishable state. Wow. — Superstu (GENO GANG) (@SuperstuHD) May 5, 2022

What Is Poppy Playtime About?

Poppy Playtime is developed and published by an American indie game developing company called MOB Games. The game’s genre is first-person survival horror which is exactly what it sounds like, a scary house where you are allowed to hurt the ghosts.

The story of the game is about playing the role of a former employee of an in-game company called Playtime Co which just like its name is a toy-making company. The company’s toy factory was, however, abandoned and its staff disappeared 10 years ago.

The character you play receives a letter from the disappeared people and decides to enter the factory where he finds that all the toys made there are alive and malicious.

Will There Be a Chapter 3?

The second chapter of the game was released recently on May 5th but had lots of bugs because they introduced NFTs. The second chapter was three times the size of the first one and the first chapter was made free to play after chapter 2 came out.

A Chapter 3 in the works was confirmed at the time of the release of chapter 2 but it was announced that any chapters being released after chapter 2 will be available as downloadable content (DLC).

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Release Date Speculation

Chapter three will feature Huggy Wuggy, a toy that was abandoned by its owner a decade ago. Huggy Wuggy was initially introduced in the first chapter but a new monster Mommy Long Legs was introduced in 2nd chapter.

Now Huggy Wuggy will be returning in chapter 3 with a lot of scarier elements added to it. Huggy Wuggy has two mouths, long arms, blue fur, and yellow sharp teeth, and escaping from his is definitely not a piece of cake.

Chapter 3 of Poppy Playtime is expected to be around early 2023. Once the chapter is released, it will be available to download as DLC.