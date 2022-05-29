Piers Morgan’s Comment on Amanda Holden’s Naked Photo Called ‘Creepy’

English Actress and Media personality Amanda Holden has taken a bold move by going whole naked for a promotional post on Instagram. The actress wore nothing on a post on her official Instagram handle, but just adored herself in 1000 diamonds worth £1m. She also wore a white faux around her while posing for the photographs.

As soon as the picture was posted on Amanda’s account, it went viral and drew massive attention. Some fans, as usual, criticized her whereas others admired her look. However, the reaction that went viral amongst all of the comments, was from English Broadcaster Piers Morgans. Piers, 57 a friend of Amanda wrote “hot……diamonds”. The reaction of Piers was found to be creepy by some users. This is because one of the users in Pier’s reply wrote “ew”. While another user wrote, “yip that was creepy eh?”.

However, Amanda has not yet replied to any of the comments including Morgan’s. On her Heart FM breakfast show, she announced that she had given away £1 million. For the past few months, the station has been conducting its Make Me a Millionaire competition, as regular listeners are aware. Paul Clymer of Kent won the jackpot prize earlier today (May 27). Amanda also got her uniform off to celebrate!

On the official post that Amanda made on 26th May 2022, she wrote a long caption describing the post. Britain’s Got Talent’s judge wrote “So honored to be a part of @thisisheart’s greatest day of the year, with the biggest prize on UK radio. #MillionPoundFinal. I’m wearing over 1000 diamonds worth £1 million to commemorate the occasion”!!!

She further stated that “A security guard was present, and they fled with the ring and necklace within 10 minutes of taking this photo. @hirshlondon. I’ve loved seeing hundreds of Heart listeners win thousands of dollars during #HeartMakeMeAMillionaire over the last 15 weeks. One extremely lucky listener will become a MILLIONAIRE live on air tomorrow, Friday, May 27th! Please join us starting at 6:30 a.m. Although it is radio, you can view it live by installing @globalplayer. @deveesofficial faux fur bao.”

Amanda also posted some behind-the-scenes shots and videos from her incredible shoot. No matter Morgan’s controversial comment holds any water or not, apart from it, several other positive comments about Amanda’s post were made. One of the users wrote “omg you are one stunner”, while another stated “Beautiful pic and a lovely person. Go, girl”.These positive comments might have surely increased their confidence in Amanda.

Holden has starred in various theater musicals and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award in 2004 for her performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie, which closed early. Holden concluded playing Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical on May 6, 2011. The musical launched on 14 June 2011 at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Apart from judging the famous show, Britain Got Talent, Amanda has also hosted the Heart Breakfast radio show on weekday mornings.