Physical Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What to Expect

Apple TVs’ famous comedy drama series, Physical is all set to release its brand new season on the same platform. The series that had its very first season released in 2021 is renewing and will have its second season released very soon. Created by Annie Weisman, the show revolves around a story of a miserable housewife who discovers her alternate option for her future. The alternate option being aerobics makes the series more interesting.

The series has almost everything one can expect. From humorous to romantic to dark and thrilling, the series was a whole package in itself. Its first season too gained considerable appreciation and popularity from its viewers and fans.

The series has a decent 7.3 rating on IMDb. Therefore, let us see what the 1980s American setup series has to offer us in its upcoming season.

Physical Season 2: What We Expect

The very pleasant news is there for all the fans and viewers of Physical as the series has been officially renewed for a new season. Therefore, yes you can very well expect the new season to be airing soon on Apple TV+. The work and shooting for the second season began in November 2021. Further, the Michelle Lee directed series ended its season 2 shoot in March 2022. The director has also stated that “Annie Weisman’s singular approach on this darkly amusing, poignant, and brave story is one we couldn’t be more proud of,” says the studio.”

Further adding the director stated “And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this magnificent, multi-layered figure, giving us an astounding tour de force performance,” the writer continues. We’ve been ecstatic to watch audiences all over the world fall in love with this play and feel seen by it, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the next chapter in Sheila’s personal empowerment journey.”

Physical Season 2 Release Date

The sitcom was renewed for a second season by the network ahead of the first season finale, which will air on June 3, 2022. “Physical is back for Season 2 launching June 3 on Apple TV+,” the series’ official Twitter handle announced. In the comedy-drama series executive produced by Annie Weisman, Murray Bartlett joins Rose Byrne.”

Physical Season 2 Cast

The major cast of the season includes

Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne)

Danny Rubin (Rory Scovel)

Jerry (Geoffrey Arend)

John Breem (Paul Sparks)

Lou Taylor Pucci as Tyler

Greta (Dierdre Friel)

Simone (Ashley Liao)

Ernie (Ian Gomez)

Physical Season 2 Plot

Apple TV+ revealed the official plot for the upcoming season: “Physical season two finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having uploaded her first workout video only to confront new and bigger difficulties on her journey. She’s divided between loyalty to her spouse and his morals and a perilous desire for another. Since she’s no longer the only game in town, she must outrun new competition to develop a fitness empire.

The official trailer was released on 11th May 2022. The trailer shows Sheila’s marriage issues, secrets, and struggles. Sheila is asked to be forthcoming about a new company secret.