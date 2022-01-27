Paige Says She’s Up For Returning to WWE as a GM

General Managers have an important role on-screen to set the show going and engage the fans in interesting feuds. Currently, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are the co-managers looking after the shows.

Sonya Deville has started a conflict with Naomi which is developing slowly. It may result in Sonya making an in-ring appearance after a long time, which will make her place as co-manager empty. Meanwhile, Paige tweeted by tagging WWE and Vince McMahon that she could be interested in that position, again.

Former GM

Shortly after Wrestlemania 34, Shane McMahon held a meeting backstage and announced that Paige will have a new role in WWE as GM of SmackDown Live. Hence, Absolution (Trio of Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose) was disbanded.

Later in December 2018, the McMahon family announced that they will be taking charge of both shows, and just like that, the general manager role was quietly removed from the show. Even though Paige is not on the show, it’s been said that the WWE Officials really liked Paige as the general manager of the show.

Paige and SmackDown, Again?

If Paige were to return on SmackDown, she would really have interesting run downs against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and many more interesting superstars. Every Friday night would get fired up by the charisma Paige brings around the WWE Universe.

The match-up between Sonya Deville and Naomi next week on SmackDown will probably pave a way for the longer feud, which will mark the returning of Sonya Deville inside the ring and, an empty chair for the position of co-manager.

Royal Rumble Surprise?

Also, it’s time for the Royal Rumble which means, we can have a handful of surprises very soon. A surprise return of Paige in the Women’s Royal Rumble match can also spark up the possibility of Paige staying longer than just a special appearance. The fans will have to check out in the Post Royal Rumble shows.

Despite being speculations, the fans are eagerly waiting for Royal Rumble and the surprises following up in the PPV. We have to wait till Royal Rumble to see if the Rumors are true, or are just rumors. Either way, the next few shows of WWE are going to be filled with thrill and excitement.

it’s a matter of weeks to see what will happen about Paige’s return to WWE. Paige has shown interest in returning to WWE, so if WWE has plans for Paige, we can surely see the stories coming out to be true. Stay tuned and wait for the Royal Rumble. Till then, keep reading our blogs to find out what’s going on in the wrestling world.