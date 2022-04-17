Ozark Season 5: Will There Be Another Season?

Is it finally time to say goodbye?

A family getting involuntarily involved in a drug laundering business is something that is rooted in real life. Ozark tells the story of the same. The first three seasons of Ozark were a great hit and the show has been highly watched on Netflix since the initial release of the first season in 2017.

The show presents itself as a high-end drama with a pretty high-ranking roster of a cast. The fourth season premiered in January this year and left the fans asking if there will be another season coming soon?

Well, you might not be ready for this one but here is everything we know about it so far:

What is Ozark About?

The series follows the story of a man who happens to be a financial planner and gets involved in a bad series of incidents. He relocates his fractured family of a wife and two kids from Chicago to a summer resort community situated in Ozark.

The man, Marty is continuously on the move with his family after a money-laundering operation went sideways. Now he is forced to pay a huge sum of debt to a Mexican drug lord or his family will be in danger. Now that the family’s fate hangs on a delicate balance, the members must let go of past quarrels and get together to solve the issue at hand.

Will There Be a Season 5?

Nope, there will be no such thing as an Ozark Season 5. All good shows must come to an end and if they drag it too far just to make money then they will lose their credibility of the show. Hence it was decided that the fourth season of Ozark will be the last season of the series.

However, all hope is not lost, you might still be able to see more of the series this month. Season 4 of the series was actually supposed to be a two-parter and the first 7 episodes of the season have already aired in January.

How Many Episodes Will Be in Season 4 Part 2?

Up till now in the history of Ozark, the first three seasons all had 10 episodes each. However, the creators decided to go all out with the fourth season and decided to make it in two parts with 7 episodes each. Which makes it a total of 17 episodes in the final season.

Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

The first half of season 4 aired in January with 7 episodes and now for the second part, we will be headed back to Missouri. The second part of season 4 is scheduled to be released on 29 April 2022. Episodes 8 and 9 will be released at the same time on 29 April. And the rest of the episodes will follow after.

Are you excited about the finale of the series? Let us know your thoughts.