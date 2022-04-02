Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And News

Marty and Wendy Byrde’s journey continues on Netflix with a roar, but it’s just half of season 4 since it’s being divided into parts 1 and 2 of the whole season 4.

“Ozark” season 4, part 1 picks up where season 3 left, with Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) brutally murdered next to Marty (Jason Bateman) as well as Wendy Laura Linney). As soon as Marty and Wendy get out of prison, they’ll be trying to secure an agreement with Navarro, the murderous sociopath and the head of the FBI, to get their independence. Byrde family members, the FBI, and even Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), a longtime Byrde worker, all come together to set the stage for a spectacular season four, part two.

Here’s everything we have on the upcoming show.

Ozark season 4 part 2 release date and time

On April 29, 2022, Netflix UK will begin streaming Ozark season 4 part 2 at 8 a.m. GMT. At 8 a.m. GMT on January 21, 2022, the first episode of Ozark Season 4 premiered on Netflix UK.

After over a year of shooting, the actors and crew wrapped up the program in October 2021. According to Jason Bateman, the series’s lead actor and Emmy-winning filmmaker, filming began in November 2020, with precautionary measures to prevent the infection from spreading.

“We’re going to start November 9th. Everything is moving well toward that, and we’re very confident in the guidelines and protocols we’re going to be following. We’ve got tons of consultants, [and] we’re learning a lot from other productions.” “As we aim toward a return, we are working with the unions, health officials, our consultants, and Netflix on our COVID safety guidelines and protocols. Upon approvals from our partners and the implementation of safety required in this new environment, we are targeting a November start date.”

Ozark season 4 part 2 cast

The whole Ozark ensemble has reunited for one more run of the show.

Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro

Damian Young as Jim Rattelsford

Alfonso Herrera as Javier “Javi” Elizonndro

Adam Rothberg as Mel Sattem

Jason Bateman as Martin “Marty” Byrde

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Ozark season 4 part ll plot speculation

Part 2’s plot is still a mystery, but we can make some educated guesses.

Javi kills Darlene and Wyatt in the first episode of Ozark season four, part 1. Ruth brandished a revolver at the Byrdes after seeing their dead corpses and demanding to learn what had occurred. It needs to be seen whether or not she can find Javi and whether or not her life will be in jeopardy as a result of her vengeance spree, which is expected to resume in Part 2.

New trailers show Ruth approaching Javi and shooting her pistol at him, but is this an actual scene from the action or just a dream? Is Javi still alive if Ruth does manage to shoot him? In addition, after years of hiding in shadows, Jonah and Charlotte might play a greater position in part 2. However, it’s not certain whether the two will be involved in laundering money.