Outlander Season 7: What to Expect From it According to the Book

You can always count on the books!

A beautiful blend of time-traveling and an era of war is what Outlander is about. The show started back in 2014 and has been going strong ever since. The show was adapted from the ongoing novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon and the fans pretty much loved their favorite characters from the pages coming to life.

The latest in line was the sixth season which aired its last episode on May 1st. Just like other seasons, this season also followed tradition and left the fans with another cliffhanger with our main characters in a precarious situation. The fans are wildly speculating how the story will continue and how will they get out of trouble.

Well if you are also one of those speculators, then ease your thinking because if you are curious then you can just look into the novels. Here’s what we know about season 7 so far:

What Is Outlanders About?

Outlanders feature the story of Claire Randall who lives in 1946 as a World War II nurse and surgeon. Claire is also married but suddenly she gets transported back to 1743 Scotland. There she meets Jamie Fraser, a highland warrior with attractive qualities.

Claire ends up falling in love with Jamie and the two of them become involved in an epic rebellion and a huge revolution of that era.

The Story So Far

The season six finale featured Claire finally arriving at Wilmington which gives us a hint about the incoming turmoil that the nation will be under. On another note, Jamie is finally released from the Committee of Safety of Richard Brown and hurries on to save Claire along with Ian and John.

The Plot of Season 7 According to Books

It has been announced that season 7 will be the last season of the show. It should be noted that although the series does not strictly follow the story in the novels however so far, the show has at least followed the events in the novels in order.

Be comforted by this, #Outlander fans: the cast and crew are hard at work on what’s bound to be an incredible Season 7. https://t.co/3BedPvWJX7 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2022

Season 6 was majorly about book six, A Breath of Snow and Ashes so we can guess that the next season will be based on book seven, An Echo in the Bone. First, the seventh season will wrap up the events of book six by establishing who really killed Malva.

Then we will continue to witness how Wendigo Donner’s arrival as a time traveler will affect the story and the Frasers. The seventh book follows our main character drawn to the center of the battle. Also, Brianna’s pregnancy from book six is bound to create difficult choices for her and Roger.

Outlander Season 7 Release Date

The seventh season will be consisting of 16 episodes and the production of the season has already started. According to Deadline, we might be able to witness the premiere of season 7 by the end of this year or early 2023.