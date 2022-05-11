Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates

Our favorite trio is all set to return again.

When “Only Murders in the Building” was first released, it quickly became a sensation among the fans and made it to the top of the list of the most-watched original comedy series ever for the streaming channel.

The story featured a star-studded roster like Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as the main characters. The story took a different shot at a crime show where unlike shows being adapted from podcasts, the podcasters themselves wound up getting caught in the crime.

After season 1 finished premiering, fans have been left with a massive cliffhanger and are wondering what will happen next. So when is the next season of the series coming? Here is everything we know about it so far:

What is the Series About?

Only Murders in the Building is a story of three strangers who all are hardcore fans of crime-solving stuff. However, to their surprise, the trio ends up getting involved in a real crime after a death occurs in the apartment they all live in.

The three are brought together because of the death and they suspect it was a murder and start their journey for finding the clues to solve the mystery. By the end of season 1, we found that Jan was the true killer of Tim and Jan was also the one to poison her boyfriend.

Jan was later on arrested for her crimes, thanks to Mabel and Oliver. But season 1 ended with a very confusing cliffhanger as Mabel, one of our main characters is found kneeling in front of a corpse which makes her the prime suspect in the murder.

What Will Season 2 Be About?

A teaser was released for the second season of the show which featured Charles, Mabel, and Oliver breaking the rules of the cops again and starting their own investigation regarding Bunny’s murder. Danger obviously comes looking for them and we see an unrecognizable character with a knife in the video.

Now we obviously know that Mabel didn’t kill Bunny, but she is still going to have a very hard time proving herself innocent. The trio is now the suspect in the murder and it will be harder than ever for them to do the investigation in the next season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Release Date

Hulu has made an announcement where they revealed the release date of the second season. The announcement was done through a blooper clip featuring Selena, Martin, and Short trying to announce the details but they can’t stop laughing around.

The first episode of the second season is scheduled to release on 28 June 2022. Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comments.