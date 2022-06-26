One Piece Episode 1023 Release Date, Time, Plot, Spoiler And More

One Piece, a well-known Japanese manga series, is getting ready to release episode number 1023 after previously releasing close to 1000 episodes. One may simply watch all of the episodes of the Eiichiro Oda-written series on practically all of the platforms. Such platforms specifically include Netflix, Hulu, Prime, etc. In addition to that, a number of the show’s episodes are also freely viewable on YouTube.

One of the most well-known Japanese television shows, “One Piece,” is based on Weekly Shonen Jump. Since July 1997, the same has been released by Shueisha, with each chapter being gathered into 102 tanks in volumes up until April 2022.

The final episode of the narrative, which centers on a youngster made entirely of rubber and has incredible abilities, finished on a very intriguing note. This lurkes the viewers and fans of the series into the details of the upcoming episode.

The series has time and again proven that it is always worth the hype as it never disappoints its fans. So let us know more about the upcoming episode and its concomitant details.

One Piece Episode 1023 Release Date

Surprisingly the show has decided to take a short break from its weekly release of episodes. According to several reports, One piece will surely release its episode 1023 very soon and we do have a release date for the same, but it will be after a short hiatus. No episodes will be released in the whole of June. However, the release date for episode 1023 is July 3, 2022.

In some zones, it will also be released on 2nd July. The name of the upcoming episode is “Preparations OK! Chopperphage Nebulizer”. Let us also know about the time stamps for the same!

Pacific Time : 7.00 PM PDT (July 2)

: 7.00 PM PDT (July 2) Eastern Time : 10.00 PM PDT (July 2)

: 10.00 PM PDT (July 2) Indian time : 7.30 AM IST (July 3)

: 7.30 AM IST (July 3) British Time : 3.00 AM BST (July 3)

: 3.00 AM BST (July 3) European Time : 4.00 AM CEST (July 3)

: 4.00 AM CEST (July 3) Philippine Time : 10.00 AM PHT (July 3)

: 10.00 AM PHT (July 3) Japanese Standard Time : 11.00 AM JST (July 3)

: 11.00 AM JST (July 3) Australia Time: 11.30 AM ACST (July 3)

What to expect from Episode 1023?

One Piece 1022 showed Hyogoro’s true power. On the Live Floor, he quickly slew foes with his sword. The Ice Oni virus revived him. He’s ready to go wild, so he asks the Yakuza to kill him. In the coming weeks, Chopper will be crucial. Preparations OK! is One Piece Episode 1023. Nebulizer-Chopperphage.

The Live Floor is infected with Queen’s virus. Ice Oni has infected friends and adversaries. They’ll die of fatigue. Chopper is working on an antidote, so the alliance still has hope. Everyone is waiting on him to find a cure in One Piece Episode 1023.

Where can we watch Episode 1023?

Crunchyroll and Funimation are the best places to see the episode legally streamed. Japanese fans can watch the program live on their regional networks in the interim. They will watch One Piece Episode 1023 first.

Unfortunately, you cannot view it for free if you are using the first. You can watch One Piece for free with a free trial if you are using the latter, though. Of course, you’ll have to pay to maintain your subscription after the free trial period.