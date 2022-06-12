One Piece Episode 1022 Release Date, Spoilers, Plot, And Where to Watch

The fights are getting intense.

Did you know? Eiichiro Oda, the creator, and mangaka behind One Piece has announced that the serialization will enter a month-long hiatus soon. After that, the story will enter into its final arc which means that the end of Luffy’s story is finally in sight. Of course, it’ll take a few years to end but we know One Piece is moving to its final phase soon.

Coming back to the Wano Country arc, things are getting heated up and we are already 1000 plus chapters deep into the story. The fall of Big Mom and Kaido is finally in sight and in case they lose, the pirate world is going to see a huge revolution.

The latest episode to be released was 1021 on 12 June and fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode. Here’s what we know so far:

The Story So Far

Episode 1021 titled “Spank Strikes! Sanji’s Woman-trouble!” picked up the pace from previous episodes. We saw that Nico was walking into a trap set by Black Maria however she found a way around it and Sanji’s happiness knew no bounds after seeing Nico come to his rescue.

On the other hand, things are getting pretty intense on the rooftop and almost all of the lead characters are in serious trouble right now. For the first time, we finally get a look at the hybrid transformation of Kaido, and Zoan Fruit users are kidding when they finally come into this transformation. Killer goes on the offense but is beaten down mercilessly.

Plot and Leaks for Episode 1022

Not much has been revealed about the plot of episode 1022 but since the manga is already ahead of the anime, there are leaks floating around everywhere so we can make some speculations. First of all, Law is figuring out a plan to separate the two emperors because they will be in huge trouble if they keep trying to fight the two Yonkos together.

On the other hand, it looks like Sanji will be facing off against Queen and King at the same time but we all know that is basically suicide so somebody better show up as backup or things can get troublesome for Sanji. Also, Killer will face off against Hawkins and we will witness the showdown between Raizo and Fukurokuju.

One Piece Episode 1022 Release Date and Where to Watch

Episode 1022 of One Piece is scheduled for a release on 19 June 2022 and will be titled “No Regrets! Luffy and Boss, a Master-Disciple Bond!”. The release time in different timezones will be as follows:

11:00 AM JST (June 20)

7:00 PM PDT

10:00 PM EDT

3:00 AM BST (June 20)

4:00 AM CEST (June 20)

Once released, you will be able to stream episode 1022 on Crunchyroll or Funimation. You can currently stream all the previous episodes of One Piece on Crunchyroll.