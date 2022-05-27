One Piece Episode 1019 Release Date, Time, Spoilers, and Where to Watch

The famous Japanese Manga Series “One Piece” which already had around 1000 episodes released in the past, is gearing up for its episode number 1019. The Eiichiro Oda written series is available on almost all the platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Prime, etc and one can easily watch all of the episodes therein. Apart from it, several episodes of the series are also available on youtube and are free to watch.

“One Piece” one of the very famous Japanese series is based on Weekly Shonen Jump. The same has been published by Shueisha since July 1997, with individual chapters collected into 102 tanks in volumes up to April 2022. The story revolves around a boy who is made up of rubber and his extraordinary powers ended on a very interesting note in its last episode.

The episode was not only interesting but quite difficult too for the protagonists. Luffy and his teammates look to have utilized their best strikes on Younkou Kaido, mugiwara youngster Luffy, and his comrades.

As Zoro ran to save his commander, Luffy was extremely weary. One Piece fans are now eager to find out what will happen next in Onigashima’s escalated war. In the middle of this, the next episode of One Piece is about to be released.

Therefore, let us also know what is going to happen in the next episode and other concomitant information regarding the upcoming episode.

‘One Piece’ Episode 1019 Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 1019, titled ‘Otama’s Secret Plan! Operation Kibi Dango!’, will air on May 29, 2022. Due to geography, the anime’s release date differs by country. Let us see different times for different zones.

Japanese Standard Time: 10 am (May 29)

Pacific Time: 6 pm (May 28)

Eastern Time: 9 pm (May 28)

Indian time: 6.30 pm (May 28)

British Time: 2 am (May 28)

European Time: 3 am (May 29)

Philippine Time: 9 am (May 29)

Australia Time: 10.30 am (May 29)

‘One Piece’ Episode 1019 Spoilers and What to Expect?

The focus of the upcoming One Piece episode will be on Otama, a young girl from Wano. This young girl is the one who had a close relationship with Luffy’s late brother Ace. Otama is also a devil fruit user. Otama is also able to manipulate animals and beasts with her dumplings. In the trailer for One Piece 1019, Otama is seen carrying out her well-thought-out plan.

The plan is to control Kaido’s beast army, which will be of great assistance to Luffy’s allied group. Meanwhile, Cipher Pol may make an appearance in response to Orochi’s alert. Luffy has a slim chance of winning the battle because he has already expanded the majority of his energy.

Where to Watch?

One Piece is one of the very few shows that are widely available and aired by almost all the OTT platforms and streaming giants. Amongst them, it includes, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu Funimation, and Amazon.