Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: Is It Happening?

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a popular series on Disney Plus Hotstar, is one of the newer American television shows. The Star Wars-based series is the talk of the town due to its continuing nature and regular release of new episodes. Season 1 of OBI-Wan Kenobi premiered in the year 2022 and is currently airing. Everyone is paying attention to the show and it’s getting fantastic ratings on all platforms in a short time. It has an IMDB score of 7.2 and a rotten tomato score of 83 percent.

There’s a lot of suspense, twists, and thrills in each episode of the show thanks to Ewan McGregor’s participation. The narrative of the Thomas Hayslip-produced serial centers around the downfall of a Jedi Master. It focuses on the problems that the protagonist has to cope with at various points in his life.

During season 1, Obi-Wan Kenobi published five episodes. With its season 1 coming on an end footing and huge popularity fans are wondering and are curious to know whether there will be a second season for the show or not? So let us know!

Can we Expect Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Fans were disappointed when Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally announced as a limited series. Members of the cast and creative team have lately said a second season is now a possibility. Deborah Chow, director: “This story was intended to stand alone. More stories could be told.

“With Obi-Wan Kenobi, even watching him ride through the sand is occasionally exciting. So…? It’s impossible to say because it wasn’t intended.” Ewan McGregor wants to portray Obi-Wan again. We can conceive of a few more stories before I become Alec Guinness, don’t you think?” Disney hasn’t confirmed a second season despite a desire from both, although the studio should shortly.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Release Date

Since there is no official information regarding the happening of season 2, we are unsure about the release date too. There has been no intimation from the team regarding the season 2 release, hence we can expect the same in 2023 only. But it has been predicted that the release will happen episode-wise like in Season 1.

Expected Plot for Season 2

Given the project’s uncertainties and Lucasfilm’s general opacity, we can only conjecture about a second season’s plot. Obi-Wan must be back on Tatooine by A New Hope, and events can’t contradict Star Wars: Rebels. Obi-Wan and Darth Maul previously faced off in the animated series, thus they couldn’t meet again in live-action.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Cast

If Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 arrives, expect Ewan McGregor with a lightsaber and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. These two and their interplay were a highlight of the Prequel Trilogy. The Obi-Wan Kenobi cast is flying.

Moses Ingram might play Reva or Rupert Friend The Inquisitor. The story decides. We haven’t seen the last of Ingram, one of the show’s breakout stars.

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 will be available only on Disney Plus, assuming it proceeds. The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch are two Star Wars TV shows that share this with the first season.