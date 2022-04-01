Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Changes on Disney+

The season launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ has been postponed from May 25 to May 27, putting fans out of their misery by two days. The initial two chapters of Obi-Wan Kenobi would be accessible for viewing during the show’s launch, rather than just one; further episodes will air every Wednesday.

McGregor made the announcement through the Star Wars Twitter handle. The actor thanked fans for their support even before the show’s launch in the statement. The Inquisitors, who will be the show’s antagonists, can be seen in the film, which also includes moments from the show’s promotional teaser. Seeing Ewan McGregor’s reintroduction to the Star Wars world will have to wait a little longer, but at least we will get two episodes this time around. Disney+’s weekly series releases make us crave for extra, so we’ll take it.

He resolves to isolate himself from Tatooine to protect newborn Luke and prevent his dad, Anakin, from learning of the child’s presence after the film. During his exile, Obi-Wan Kenobi muses on the errors of his past and prepares to face a galaxy now dominated by the Empire’s iron boots.

In addition to defending Luke, Obi-Wan would also have to defend himself against the Imperial Inquisitors in the future series. The Empire employs force-sensitive fighters known as Inquisitors to chase down and murder the remaining Jedi after Order 66, or to coerce them to join the Dark Underbelly.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast

As a result of the popularity of The Mandalorian, Disney+ chose to actively extend its Star Wars programming on the streaming service. Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series may reunite Ewan McGregor with his long-loved role in the Star Wars galaxy far, far away.

Also returning is Christensen portraying Anakin Skywalker who later become recognized as Darth Vader by the moment the episode takes flight. When Obi-Wan, as well as Darth Vader, eventually meet in the real world, fans are eager to see how their connection will grow.

Christensen’s reintroduction to Darth Vader’s original black armor promises a horrific confrontation involving Obi-Wan with his former Padawan in certain preliminary images from the program.

Additionally, Obi-Wan Kenobi is bringing back Joel Edgerton as well as Bonnie Piesse, who previously appeared in Revenge of the Sith as Owen as well as Aunt Beru, respectively. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s pursuers, Moses Ingram plays Reva, an Inquisitor with force-sensing abilities. Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Sung Kang, and Benny Safdie are among the show’s other cast members.