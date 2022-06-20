Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 Finale Release Date, Plot, Spoilers And More

Disney Plus Hotstar’s popular series Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the emergent American television series currently. The series that is based on Star Wars is the talk of the hour because of its ongoing nature and release of timely episodes. OBI-Wan Kenobi was released in the year 2022 itself and season 1 is ongoing.

In a very short period, the show has managed to gain everyone’s attention and a good set of ratings across all platforms. It has a 7.2 on IMDB and an impressive 83% on rotten tomatoes.

With Ewan McGregor in the show, the series has managed to bring a package of twists, turns, and thrills with the release of each episode. The Thomas Hayslip-produced series revolves around a plot of Jedi Master and his downfalls. It deals with the issues the protagonist faces in certain steps of his life.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has released a total of five episodes of season 1. The fifth episode left fans in awe and is making them anxious for the upcoming episode. Therefore, let us know when the sixth episode of the show is set to release and other concomitant information.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 Overview

Episode 5 of the show was released on 15th June 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Reva put a tracker in Lola, Leia’s droid, to find Obi-Wan Kenobi. Vader’s troops besieged Jabiim to seize Kenobi. Obi-Wan asks Reva if she knew Vader’s identity during Order 66. She won’t serve him but will avenge the Sith Lord. Obi-Wan suggests Reva kill Vader to draw him out.

Vader stabs Reva to counter her attack. Grand Inquisitor mocks Reva’s faults. Reva finds Obi-communicator Wan and sees Bail Organa’s message claiming Owen Lars is hiding someone.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 Release Date

On Wednesday, June 22nd, at 8 a.m. GMT, the fifth episode will be released. Even though the first two episodes aired on Fridays, further episodes will air in the middle of the week, alongside the upcoming Ms. Marvel.

Time stamps will be different for different places. For instance, 12am PT in the US, 3am ET in the US, 8am BST in the UK, 9am CEST in Europe, 12:30pm IST in India, and 5pm AEST in Sydney, Australia.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6: What to Expect?

Following the events of Episode 5, Obi-Wan will be forced to return to Tatooine to protect young Luke Skywalker after Reva discovered Owen was protecting someone very vital.

Furthermore, Vader and the resurrected Grand Inquisitor will likely continue their search for Obi-Wan after he eluded them again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Updates

Obi-Wan Kenobi was marketed as a one-season miniseries before its debut. The second season seemed doubtful. Following positive fan and cast/crew reactions to the series, there is some optimism. Ewan McGregor indicated it was a one-off limited series.

It bridges a story between III and IV and brings me closer to Alec Guinness Obi-Wan in A New Hope.” The actor hinted, “Would I make another? Yes, I’d build another.”