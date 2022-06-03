Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 Release Date, Plot, Spoilers and Everything to Know

Things are getting intense now.

*Spoiler Warning*

Star Wars fans were absolutely thrilled when the announcement of a limited series revolving around Ob-Wan Kenobi was done. The fans are totally loving the Obi-Wan Kenobi series so far and are delighted to have Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return for their roles of Ob-Wan and Darth Vader.

Fans and critics have appreciated every minute of the series so far and a total of three episodes have been streamed till now. Episode 3 was the latest episode that streamed on June 1 and it was full of surprises. Fans are now eagerly waiting for what comes next.

Here is everything we know about episode 4 so far:

Recap of Previous Episodes

So far we saw Obi-Wan Kenobi on a mission to find the kidnapped princess Leia and bring her back home safely. However, soon he is chased by inquisitors and now has to escape the attacks from the empire. Reva continues to chase after Obi-Wan and Leia.

Obi-Wan is then devastated to find out that Anakin survived the events of their last fight and Anakin feels the same. Darth Vader orders Reva to hunt him down. Obi-Wan goes to planet Mapuzo but is soon followed by the empire so he lets Tala and Leia escape while choosing to stay behind and face the pursuers.

Ob-Wan and Darth Vader confront each other and Obi-Wan ends up losing the battle however, Tala comes back and helps him escape but Reva manages to find Leia and takes her hostage once again.

Episode 4 Plot Speculations

Obi-Wan is burned and utterly defeated and Leia is nowhere to be found. We will witness how Ob-Wan gets back on his feet and prioritize finding Leia again. On the other hand, it seems Reva who has princess Leia has some ulterior motives and does not really plan to bring her to Darth Vader.

Since Leia is Anakin’s daughter and as we have seen in the original movies, an interaction between the two seems unlikely so something will definitely stop Reva from reaching Vader. We might also witness the backstory of Reva or maybe another huge cameo will pop up in episode 4.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 Release Date and Time

The fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 8. Here is the time the episode will release in different timezones:

12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

1 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

2 a.m. Central Daylight Time

3 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

8 a.m. British Summer Time

4 p.m. Japan Standard Time

9 a.m. European Time

12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

4:30 p.m. Australian Time

Obi-Wan Kenobi can be exclusively watched on Disney+ every Wednesday with a paid subscription. The first three episodes of the series are currently streaming.