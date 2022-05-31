Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3: Release Date, Plot, How to Watch, and More

Don’t take your eyes off this series.

It wouldn’t be a lie to say that Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most anticipated series this year and especially for the fans of the Star Wars universe. Fans have been dying to watch Evan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic roles from the original movies.

The first two episodes dropped earlier than their scheduled time on the night of 26 May to avoid a collision with Stranger Things season 4. Two episodes dropping at once was a treat to the fans and they absolutely loved the series so far. The fans have been waiting for what comes next with great anticipation.

Well, the good news is that the release date for the next episode has already been announced. Here is everything we know about it so far:

The Story So Far

The first two episodes featured the return of Ewan’s Jedi hiding out in Tatooine after the events of Revenge of the Sith. He is looking after young Luke Skywalker however; he is soon forced to venture out to save the kidnapped Princess Leia after being convinced by senator Organa.

The story continues with Obi-Wan going on a run from the empire along with Leia as they get to know each other better. Things soon get more complicated when Obi-Wan finds out that Anakin Skywalker had survived the events after their fight on Mustafar.

The Plot of Episode 3

Disney+ does not really reveal the titles of their episodes and any details regarding the upcoming chapter until the day of its release so there is no information regarding the plot of episode 3 so far. However, from the events of the first two episodes, we can certainly make some speculations.

Obi-Wan’s mission to get Leia home safely will continue in the next episode but Reva is still on their tail and eager to capture him for some hidden reasons that could put Leia in danger. The other inquisitors are soon to follow in her footsteps with their agenda to wipe out the Jedis.

The biggest mystery is Darth Vader. We already saw a glimpse of him at the end of episode 2 so it is sure that he is bound to appear in the upcoming episodes and will hopefully make an appearance in the next episode.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 Release Date and How to Watch

Episode 3 will not follow suit with the release time of the first two episodes and will be following the usual Wednesday schedule of the Disney+ shows. The third episode is scheduled for release on June 1 at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET/ 7 am GMT.

The next episodes in line are also expected to follow the weekly release schedule on Wednesdays. Seeing how the first two episodes were released, you can expect other episodes to be released a few hours early as well.

You can watch all the episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ exclusively with a subscription.