Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Latest News

Devi’s journey is far from over.

Featuring one of the greatest friendship groups in teenage drama and also one of the greatest chemistry between the female and male lead, “Never Have I Ever” was a great hit among the watchers when it first premiered in April 2020.

Mindy Kaling was the creator of the series and she beautifully created the struggles of almost every teenager to gain status and friends in their school life. The show was a great hit even with the critics and it received a score of 94% on the Tomatometer and 7.8 on IMDb.

Season 2 of the teen drama premiered in Jul 2021 and fans have been waiting since then to get more of the story and watch how the story unfolds in the next season. Here is everything we know about season 3 of the series so far:

season 3 has EVERYTHING… romance! drama! novelty graphic tees!!! pic.twitter.com/Hvme2AnLZT — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) May 8, 2022

What Is the Series About?

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age story of an Indian-American teenager Devi who struggles to gain recognition, status, and some friends in her school life after a traumatic year of her life. She has to face many challenges and also overcome the tests her friends and family give her.

The Story So Far

By the end of season 2, we witnessed the painful breakup of Devi and Paxton. Devi then continues to go to the dance with Eleanor but is later swapped by Trent. Devi is completely heartbroken and she tries to leave however, Paxton makes his appearance again and the two share a kiss on the school grounds.

Then the two go back to the dance floor and rekindle their romance while the whole school watches. On the other hand, Eve and Fabiola also confess their love for each other and we see Kamala running away to spend more time with Mr. Kulkarni.

The Plot of Season 3

With how season 2 ended, we can be assured that the Bevaxton love triangle is far from an end. Despite dating Aneesa currently, Ben still can’t get over his feelings for Devi and has been restless ever since he saw her dancing with Paxton. Season 3 will follow Devi still struggling to figure out herself and we’ll see how she deals with the loss of her father.

Cast

Almost all of the cast members from the previous season will be reprising their roles for season 3 and there will be some new addition to the cast members. Megan Suri will be making an entrance in season 3 along with Anirudh Pisharody.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date

Netflix announced the premiere date of season 3 of the series during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival and the date was revealed to be Friday, August 12. The third season will have a total of 10 episodes with a duration of 30 minutes for each episode.