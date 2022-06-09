Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’: Everything We Know So Far

Another superhero series with great potential.

Netflix made some pretty amazing announcements during its Geeked Week and dropped some new names for its upcoming roster of series. One of the highlights of the announcements is the live-action adaptation of the fantasy comic book “The Sandman” published by DC comics.

Superhero series are currently dominating the market and creators are rummaging their heads to come up with great stories with huge potential constantly. One of the series with great potential has been announced by Netflix and the creators dropped the first teaser for The Sandman.

So what exactly will be the series about and what can you expect from it? Here is everything we know about Netflix’s The Sandman so far:

The Story of ‘The Sandman’

The Sandman is an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name written by Neil Gaiman. The comic book was published by DC comics and featured a character from the DC universe called Dream. The dream is also known as Morpheus (not from Marvel) and is one of the seven immortal siblings who are responsible for the maintenance of reality.

The story follows the adventures of Dream, the king of the Nightmare Realm whose duty is to allow humans to keep dreaming. These dreams involve what humans see when they sleep and the dreams which lead them to imagine a better future.

Teaser and First Look

The first season of the adapted series will cover the events of The Sandman, Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes which will feature the events of Dream’s captivity by a cult in the 1900s and his freedom after 100 years. The first look and teaser trailer released by Netflix features similar events.

Now that Dream has been gone for a century, his Nightmare Kingdom fell and completely became a ruin which in turn has affected the dreaming capacity of humans. Also since he was weak in his captivity, many nightmares have escaped to earth and now wreak havoc.

Now that he is back, Dream will work to build back his kingdom to its former glory and also get rid of the nightmares that have been haunting earth since his captivity. We will get to see the nightmare characters from the comics in their live adaptations.

The Sandman Release Date

The series was reimagined in many ways before it was finally decided to be made into a fantasy series by Netflix in 2019. The series face multiple delays in the shooting but it was finally started in late 2020. The filming was reported to have been wrapped up in August 2021.

You won’t have to wait long as Netflix has revealed the release date for The Sandman which is August 5. The series will premiere exclusively on Netflix and you will need a paid subscription to watch it.