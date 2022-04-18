Neighbours’ Sarah Ellen Flaunts Figure in Sexy Swimwear

Sarah is a Neighbour that everybody wants.

If you are a long-term fan of the soap opera, Neighbours, then you might already know that they are finally putting the show to rest and there will be no more seasons. The cast of the show is preparing for their final moments in the show and one in particular looks all ready for it.

Yes, we are talking about Sarah Ellen who was seen in a head-turning look quite recently which beautifully showed off her figure. The actress looked all ready to appear in the popular Australian show one last time.

Here are the details we know so far:

What is ‘Neighbours’ About?

Neighbours is a soap opera based in Australia and is also the longest-running drama series in Australian television history. The show has seen its fair share of ups and downs but has still continued strong till now. The story of Neighbours follows the daily lives of residents of the fictional suburb of Melbourne, Victoria called Erinsborough. The show initially began while focusing on the daily lives of three families the Ramsays, the Robinsons, and the Clarkes.

Sarah who is currently 24 plays the role of Madison Robinson who is the daughter of the 1980s character of Kylie Minogue, namely Charlene. Now that the show is finally ending after running for almost 37 years, fans are going crazy about all the theories and speculations on how the story will end.

Sarah’s Outfit

Sarah is seen wearing a one-piece of swimwear with a flowery pattern on them. In one photo she is lying down on her buttocks while holding her upper body upwards with her elbows and looking at the camera. She also wears a hat to compliment the color of her swimwear.

In the second pic, she is seen wearing a two-piece bikini with a red and white pattern on it. She seductively gazes at the camera with her lips opened a little which gives her face an inviting look.

Sarah on Neighbours

Sarah was interviewed by The Fan Carpet once when she was a newcomer to the show. She was asked about how she feels after joining the family of the show to which she replied: “I feel incredibly lucky, to be join the Neighbours family. It’s my first significant TV role so I couldn’t be more ecstatic that it’s on such a classic TV show that we used to watch growing up.”

Sarah described her character in the show as: “So, Madison Robinson, the daughter of Scott and Charlene [previously played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue], is a sweet, sweet 17-year old girl who is extremely good-hearted and very stylish, but also just like her mum, very feisty and adventurous.”

Are you excited about the end of the show? Let us know in the comments.