NBA’s Norman Powell Harassed by a Woman on Video, Arrested by Cops

Famous National Basketball Association player Norman Powell was unfortunately added to the list of citizens harassed by Americans in America. The 28-year-old player was allegedly harassed by a white woman when Powell was doing his gym. The NBA player shared a video of the same. Additionally, the case got so serious that police had to be called and the woman was subsequently arrested.

The 28-year-old former UCLA 2nd-round draft pick was working out at a local gym in Sin City when the whole incident happened. According to what the former NBA champion has informed, the woman came up to him to ask for help.

She said that she got into a fight outside and needed help. To which Powell and his fellow gym persons sent her back. Powell stated, “We asked her to leave and go back.”

The white woman in question has been apprehended by authorities and immediately started playing the victim. The police offers tell her to "Shut the f*ck up." Norman Powell seems to be in good spirits after the incident: "Vegas be lit!" pic.twitter.com/7XuZgMVqgc — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) May 24, 2022

Powell further added that “She came back after around 15-20 minutes and started the whole ruckus. The woman started screaming that “You are not American, you are un-American”. To this statement Norman responded that “How am I not an American, I was born and raised here”. The woman responded that her descendants were from Mayflower and were mere slaves of the Americans and hence they are not Americans. In the video, it was also seen that the woman tells that “You all are p***y and a whole bunch of shit”.

The woman allegedly harassed Powell because of his color and the type of songs he was playing. Instead of the same charges, the woman was arrested by the Las Vegas police. It was also reported that “Authorities captured the white woman in question, who immediately began playing the victim. “Shut the f*ck up,” the cops tell her. After the event, Norman Powell appears to be in excellent spirits: “Vegas be lit!” However, when the incident happened immediately, Powell was exasperated and exclaimed that it is not funny.

