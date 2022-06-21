My Hero Academia Season 6: What Do We Know So Far

The faceoff we’ve all been waiting for is almost here!

The first serialization of My Hero Academia manga by Kōhei Horikoshi happened in July 2014. We have come so far and the anime has become so big both in volume and popularity. The anime has already covered 5 seasons and the fifth season ended airing in September 2021.

Fans have been eagerly waiting since then for the next part of the story which also happens to be the most anticipated arc of the anime so far. And it seems the wait is almost over because the sixth season is almost here. If you are also curious about the upcoming season, then you are in the right place.

Here is everything we know about season 6 so far:

The Story So Far

Season five was mainly focused around Hawks who becomes a double agent for the government as well as the League of Villains and Deku who learns to further get the hag of his powers. The hawks infiltrate the League of Villains and try to win the trust of Dabi to take them down from the inside.

Deku on the other hand learns about the quirks of the previous holders of One for All. Class 1-A prepares for the third semester with better hones powers and lots of experience gained during this season. Deku looks back at how far he has come from being quirkless.

The Plot of Season 6

Season 6 will adapt the story of the manga from chapters 253 to 306. We will witness the highly anticipated “Paranormal Liberation War” arc which is the culminating point of the events that happened till now. The fifth season ended with a post-credit scene where we can see the students of class 1-A looking down through a cliff towards a city filled with supervillains.

So far, the heroes have managed to gain a lot of information about the Paranormal Liberation Front without too many losses and it is time to strike and take them down all at once. But there’s no way they calculated everything because they missed out on a lot of variables.

The heroes are about the face the most difficult battle yet and they are getting into it almost blindfolded. We are also going to witness some new power-ups and upgrades to Deku’s quirk.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date

Season 6 is scheduled to air in October as a part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule however no fixed release date has been confirmed yet. Before that, the studio will release two new OVAs for season 5 in the first week of August. The OVAs are titled “Hero League Baseball” and “Laugh! As if You are in Hell”.

"My Hero Academia" season 6 anime adaptation, by Kouhei Horikoshi, will be on air from October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/slZ9haqrgf — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) December 16, 2021

Once released, you can stream season 6 on Crunchyroll with a paid subscription. You can currently stream the previous seasons on Crunchyroll.