My Dress-Up Darling Breaks Records; Sells Over 5 Million Copies

Fukuda is in the limelight for My Dress-Up Darling as the manga sales of the recent-converted anime have increased incredibly. Ever since the debut of the anime, the sales in manga have known no bounds.

The start of the fiscal year brought attention to over two million copies and now the figures have stretched to 4.5 Million overall.

In Janaury 2018, the manga was launched in Square Enix’s Young Gangan. The ninth volume will release on March 25th.

In June 2021 and October 2021, the fourth and eighth volumes of My Dress-Up Darling manga were released respectively.

Shifting the bar and focus to numbers and focus, My Dress-Up Darling becomes the 14th best anime of 2022 with over 506,000 copies already sold as per the Oricon Month Charts. In Japan, it is declared as the “Most Popular Ongoing Manga.”

Moreover, in January, over 299,000 copies were sold and in the next two months, it sold over 200,000 copies making it approximately 5 Million

My Dress-Up Darling is the most recent addition in Orion Weekly 50 after it sold over 13,000 copies of its first volume. Right now, the total number of copies sold stands at 335,893.

The journey of My Dress-Up Manga from Manga to Anime has been a tough road. Funimation is currently streaming My Dress-Up Darling in English and Japanese. Furthermore, Crunchyroll is also offering English dubs of the show. The show will go on till the end of March 2022.

Thanks to My Dress-Up Darling for giving us a glimpse into a world that we never thought existed. The series was out in early-January at with such a warm welcome, the manga has also gained unattainable heights.

AnimeNewsNetwork officially confirmed selling more than 5 million copies all across the globe. The beginning of 2022 was remarkable for the manga series but within such a short span of time, it has managed to extend its growth to 1.5 Million Copies.

The anime series premiered on January 8th, 2022.

Written and serialized by Shinichi Fukada and Square Enix Publishers respectively and soon enough, its popularity was unbelievable.

By February 2022, My Dress-Up Darling released eight volumes of its manga. The first chapter was released in 2018.

Fukuda is extremely delighted and has blasted on Twitter how pleasing the news is.

“The cumulative total has exceeded 5 million copies. Thank you to everyone who purchased it!”

Currently, Volume 8 has sold more than 177,100 copies. The series has set its spot at 14th and looks like, it is about to stay for a long time.

Want to Read My Dress-Up Darling Manga? Here’s How!

The English releases of the book await release.

However, out of the eight volumes, four volumes are out and available for purchase. Furthermore, the target date of Volume five is set for April 2022 whereas Volume six comes out in August 2022.

In addition to Square Enix Manga and Books, there are plenty of ways to grab a copy including Amazon, Indigo, Barnes & Noble, and so on.

It is best to grab a copy now before stock goes out. Tell me if you have got a copy yet!