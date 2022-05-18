MultiVersus Closed Alpha: How to Get Early Access

A crossover we never knew we needed so bad!

This ought to be one of the most ambitious things Warner Bros might have ever done. The free-to-play crossover fighting game features so many characters to exist in the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog. Can you imagine Batman fighting the Bugs Bunny? That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

With the game scheduled for a release this year, the developers have launched the open alpha for the game allowing the players a chance to play the game before its release as part of the alpha testing. The registrations are open now and the alpha testing will start soon.

If you also want to be a part of it or just want to stream the players playing and experiencing the game for the first time, then keep reading. Here is everything we know about it so far:

What is MultiVersus?

MultiVersus is an upcoming 2D platform fighter game that is free-to-play and features a roster of characters from different universes. The game is developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

The game in its initial phase will feature 15 playable characters from eight franchises owned by Warner Bors. Discovery. The characters range from Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time to Harley Quinn from DC Universe and Tom from Tom and Jerry franchise.

Closed Alpha and How to Sign Up?

The registrations for closed Alpha for MultiVersus has already begun and the alpha will be running starting 19 May until 27 May. The players who get selected will get early access to a part of the game where they will be able to play with the roster of characters introduced in the game.

To sign up, players are supposed to visit the official site of the game and click on the ‘closed alpha sign up’ button where you will be prompted to make an account of WB games. Once logged in, you will be notified about the successful pre-registration for the game.

How to Access Closed Alpha?

Just signing up doesn’t guarantee that you will be able to access closed alpha. Starting 17 May, emails will be sent out to random players who registered and redemption codes will be given to them once closed alpha starts. If you don’t get an email between 19 to 27 May, then you were possibly not selected.

The other way you can access closed alpha is through a friend who got successfully enrolled. Such players are given permission to invite 3 friends to join them. So you can ask your friends to send you an invite if they get selected.

Closed Alpha will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The players who get selected are permitted to stream their gameplay or share it as much as they want. So you better keep an eye out on those emails and make sure you are registered properly.

MultiVersus is scheduled to release in July 2022 and its beta phase will also be launched in the same month.