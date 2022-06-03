MTV Movies & TV Awards 2022: When and How to Watch

Are you ready for the “fun” awards?

This year’s awards are going to be bigger and better than ever as this year, MTV plans to jointly organize the award show for both movies and television shows. This will be the 30th time the awards show is being held however this time there will be some new changes.

As of now, it has been announced that Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams will be the hosts of the show. If you are looking for ways to watch the show in your respective countries or if you are looking for what time the show will start streaming, then keep on reading.

Today we tell you how, when, and where to watch this year’s MTV Movies and TV Awards:

Timing of the Show

The MTV Movie and TV Awards show will be held live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, 5 June. The show will be held in two parts Scripted and Unscripted. The scripted show will start at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the unscripted show will start after the scripted show at 10 p.m. ET.

Where and How to Watch?

For residents of the United States

If you are a resident of the United States, then you can watch the MTV awards on the MTV channel if you have a cable connection. You can also watch it on the MTV app or the Paramount+ app. You can also watch the award show the next day on-demand on the CTV app available on Android and iOS or go to the link CTV.ca/MTV to watch it.

If you are not a resident of the United States, then also you will be able to watch it on the mentioned apps and channels except for Paramount+. If you live outside the US and want to stream the show on Paramount+ then this is what you can do:

For people living outside the US

You can use a VPN to stream the award show on Paramount+ if you live outside the US. Here are the steps you can take:

Subscribe to a secure VPN app

Download and install the VPN app on the device of your preference

Launch the app and log in with the required details

Connect to a VPN server, but make sure it is located in the US

After a successful connection is established, open the Paramount+ app and start streaming the show.

This year two new categories have been added to the awards which are ‘Best Song” and “Here for the Hookup”. So who do you think will be getting the golden popcorn this year? Let us know in the comments.