MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 – Complete List of Presenters Revealed

The most famous award show, MTV Movie, and TV Awards are lined up very soon. The award presented by MTV is held every year since 1992. The award show initially awarded only movies and its star renamed itself in 2017. This was done to honor the TV series and television artists too. Hence, to make the award show presented by MTV more inclusive it was renamed as MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The annual award ceremony is nearly here and we can’t wait to vouch for our favorite celebrities in various categories of the award. However, to vouch for them, it is equally important to know who actually are the presenters and nominations for this year’s awards.

MTV announced a list of presenters for this year’s award before few days before the scheduled award. The award function is scheduled to be held on Sunday 5th June 2022 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcasted live from 8 p.m. ET. However, the timings may differ for various countries.

Who are the Presenters of the Ceremony?

Among the famous presenters include Chris Evans, Awkwafina, and Rebel Wilson. Additionally, Vanessa Hudgins will be hosting this year’s show too. Therefore, let us take a look at the complete list of presenters.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS – COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS

Awkwafina (presenting Comedic Genius Award to Jack Black)

Billy Eichner (Bros)

Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

Chris Evans (Lightyear)

Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things)

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lana Condor (Moonshot)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things)

Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick)

Jenna Ortega (Scream 5)

Joe Keery (Stranger Things)

Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things)

Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

Pablo Schreiber (Halo)

Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

Rebel Wilson (Senior Year)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED – COMPLETE LIST OF PRESENTERS:

Alex Hall (Selling the OC)

Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules)

Brandi Marshall (Selling the OC)

Chris “CT” Tamburello (The Challenge)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Crystal Kung Minkoff (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)

Dorit Kemsley (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Emma Hernan (Selling Sunset)

Erika Jayne (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Garcelle Beauvais (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

James Kennedy (Vanderpump Rules)

Jeremy Scott (Making the Cut)

Kathy Hilton (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Kim Lee (Bling Empire)

Kristin Cavallari (The Hills)

Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Melissa Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Nick Viall (The Viall Files, The Bachelor)

Nicole Richie (Making the Cut)

Paige Desorbo (Summer House)

Sheree Zampino (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Sutton Stracke (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Tami Roman (VH1’s Unfaithful)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)

Taylor Armstrong (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club)

Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tyler Stanaland (Selling the OC)