Moon Knight Release Schedule- When Episodes Will Come Out on Disney Plus

The hype is real! Since the trailer release, we all are so excited for Marvel’s latest show Moon Knight. Clear your schedule for the new action-packed thriller released on Disney Plus on 30th March 2022. This is going to be the first introductory show for the protagonist by Marvel Studios.

Steven Grant one of many identities of the Moon Knight is the lead of the show portrayed by Oscar Isaac. The confused character who works at Museum as a clerk is shown to have a very depressing life. He is unable to distinguish between his dreams and reality, so he locks himself up with multiple locks before going to sleep. This dark appearance of the show seemed to create a lot of suspense for the fans.

Steven Grant thinks that his dreams are real but as of the trailer that Marvel released we believe that Grant is just one of the many identities of Moon Knight and Grant has forgotten about them, or it can be assumed that Grant doesn’t even know about it. All of this confusion is so interesting.

Where to Watch Moon Knight?

So today’s the big night, not that one, we all are watching Moon Knight today, aren’t we? Moon Knight has already been released on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30 and you can watch it with your friends. Watch the trailer to get yourself hyped up if you are not already.

Moon Knight is the fifth show by MCU that’s been released directly on the OTT. Shows released in order are WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye. And all these shows are great and they were all loved by the audience so much. Hawkeye is the latest release and starred Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Hawkeye was hyped because of obvious reasons but it lived up to the expectations. And we are expecting the same with the new release, Moon Knight.

So basically buying the subscription will get you access to all of these including so many amazing shows and movies such as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, The Mandalorian and so much more with the $13.99 bundle that includes ESPN Plus and Hulu.

For the Indian audience, there are three plans offered by Disney Plus. For Disney Plus Super, they can grab the subscription for just ₹899/year for a Disney Plus premium of ₹1499/year and the third offer which is quite pocket friendly is a monthly premium plan at ₹299/month.

Moon Knight All Episodes Release Date

Moon Knight episode 1: March 30

Moon Knight episode 2: April 6

Moon Knight episode 3: April 13

Moon Knight episode 4: April 20

Moon Knight episode 5: April 27

Moon Knight episode 6: May 4

Now for the cast, as we already know that Marvel likes to keep us in the dark till the last moment here is the cast that we know so far.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/ Marc Spector/Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

May Calamawy as Layla