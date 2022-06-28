Money Heist Korea Season 2: Everything We Know So far

Netflix’s one of the most popular shows of all time Money Heist has been in talks for quite a while. The thriller show that released its five seasons is gearing up for a remake in Korea. The Spanish series as soon as it was released in 2017 gained massive popularity across the platforms. The show has an 8.2 on IMDB and an impressive 94% on rotten tomatoes. The Korean version of the same has an 89% on rotten tomatoes and 8.1 on My drama list. Additionally, the show is also one of the highest-grossing shows on the streaming giant.

Due to these high statistics, the series was also released in Korea in 2022. The crime drama was highly appreciated in Korea too. However, the Korean version of the series is based on the original series only but it has its own Korean twists. The best part about Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area, is that the storyline and the name of the cast are almost the same as the Spanish original.

This gives the series the touch of original with a pinch of its own uniqueness. Therefore the fans and viewers are eagerly eyeing a release of a brand new season. So let us know about the Money Heist: Korea Season 2.

Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, there is no official announcement as of now. This is because the six episodes of Season 1 were released on 24th June 2022 only. On such short notice, it is quite difficult to predict the airing of season 1.

However, there are possibilities that if the show goes ahead like the original one, upcoming seasons will have to be released. So stay connected herein in case of any future updates.

The plot of Money Heist: Korea Season 2

Money Heist: Korea differs from La house de Papel in its geography and politics. In Korea, the drama is set in the not-too-distant future, when North and South Korea have reunified. We meet the heist team during the reconciliation process between the formerly warring districts when both sides are developing a Joint Economic Area (thus the show name) in which enterprises can work together.

This is to build a more prosperous future for their industry and economy. It’s unclear how much this will affect season two, which mainly followed the first season’s story beats. They might keep the same format and dialogue, creating a Korean equivalent of the Spanish series. Whatever happens, we’ll let you know.

Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Cast

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’s primary heist players are:

• Yoo Ji-Tae – The Professor

• Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo – Berlin

• Kim Ji-hoon – Denver

• Jeon Jong-Seo – Tokyo

• Jang Yoon-Ju – Nairobi

• Lee Won-jong – Moscow

• Lee Hyun-woo – Rio

• Kim Ji-hoon – Helsinki

Even if some of the hustlers didn’t survive, some of the characters are probably going to show up in the flashbacks to the original plans for the robbery.

Season 2 Trailer

Unfortunately, No. Because there is no official information regarding season 2, no trailer has been launched yet. However, it is presumed that as soon as the team is informed officially a trailer for the same will be released!