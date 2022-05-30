Molly-Mae Hague’s Hot Bikini Pictures from Dubai Raises Temperatures

English internet influencer Molly Mae Hague has left all of us and her Instagram fan’s jaws dropped with her recent pictures. Molly who just turned 23 years old looked absolutely gorgeous and sexy in her recently posted Dubai pictures. The actress who appeared in the Television shows The Island Star flew to Dubai with her boyfriend Tommy Fury. Molly planned this much-needed vacation to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

It can be said that Molly’s trip was indeed romantic as she posted several pictures with her boyfriend. Apart from it Molly also posted pictures of herself in a red hot bikini posing on the beach side. The 23-year-old influencer looked incredibly breathtaking. We could have confused this abstract printed pattern for an Emilio Pucci selection at first glance, but it’s actually from WeWoreWhat, which means it’ll save you money. Molly accessorized her look with a cap and a loose white shrug. Molly was also seen holding her sunglasses in one of her hands.

Molly wrote on her picture “Ocean Girl” and we can’t agree more on this. Tommy who never misses a chance to express his love for Molly instantly commented on his girlfriend’s post. However, this is not the first time Molly has slain a bikini look. Molly is indeed a bikini girl as she can be frequently seen posing in bikinis.

Recently she posted a sizzling picture of herself in a white halter neck bra and brief set. Additionally, the picture Tommy posted for her birthday also showed Molly posing in a black bikini set as she posed in the sea near the Burj Al Arab, her contours were displayed.

The boxer captioned the picture stating “My lady. Beautiful, happy birthday… the most ideal spouse a man could hope for.” Molly-Mae, who shot to celebrity in 2019 after appearing on the ITV2 dating program, looked stunning in a multi-colored bikini while relaxing on the beach.

As mentioned earlier that Tommy doesn’t miss a chance to make Molly happy. On their luxury vacation in Dubai, boyfriend Tommy surprised Molly-Mae with a beautiful birthday surprise. On Thursday morning, the pro boxer decorated their hotel room with gold and cream balloons and long streamers.

Loved-up Tommy also ordered a bouquet of roses for his fiancée. Apart from this he also opted for some pink happy birthday balloons for good measure. The couple has enjoyed wonderful food, relaxed beach days, and exciting attractions throughout their trip to the Middle East. Molly was the epitome of a beach beauty yesterday, wearing a gorgeous translucent dress with a £6,000 Chanel bag.

She stunned viewers with a rare burst of color, flaunting her curves in a gorgeous gown. Molly-eyes Mae’s opened when she had to pay £36 for ice cream at a Dubai water park earlier this week, despite her wealth. “£36 for two ice creams but we won’t talk about that,” Molly said on Instagram of their day at the waterpark.