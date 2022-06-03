MIK Festival 2022: Date, Lineup, Tickets, Venue, and Latest Updates

The first and biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe is coming.

Made in Korea or MIK festival is just around the corner and new details about the event are surfacing every second. This is one festival you would not want to miss if you are a die-hard K-pop fan. Many of your favorite K-pop artists are going to show up and perform at the festival.

You might even get a chance for a meet-and-greet with your favorite artists so don’t miss this festival no matter what. If you are also wondering about the date, lineup, or ticket pricing to get ready for the festival then you are in the right place.

We have compiled all the information known about the Made in Korea festival so far. Here are the details:

What Is the MIK Festival?

Made in Korea festival or MIK is the European version of the popular Korean music and cultural event. The festival is claimed to be the first of its kind and will apparently be the biggest ever outdoor K-pop festival in Europe.

The event will feature K-pop artists only and the line-up will be comprised of a variety of K-pop artists who have gained fame with their music and choreography. The festival will occur in a span of 2 days. The events occurring at the festival will include K-Fashion, K-Lifestyle, K-Culture, Street food, drinks, flash mobs, and dance performances.

MIK Festival 2022 Date and Venue

The two-day festival will take place on 30 and 31 July. The venue has been declared to be Southwark Park situated in Rotherhithe, London. The festival on July 30 has been dedicated to K-pop and the 31st of July will be Hip-hop day. On both days, the running time for the shows will be from 12 pm to 9 pm.

MIK Festival 2022: Artist Lineup

Following are the artists who will be gracing the stage with their performances on the two days of the festival:

For 30 July: K-Pop Day

Red Velvet

Suho

Pentagon

Viviz

Chung Ha

Golden Child

Cherry Bullet

Billie

For 31 July: Hip-Hop Day

Jay Park

Loco

Gray

Lee Hi

Epik High

Dok2

pH-1

Jessi

Here is our FAQ! Please read before purchasing your tickets🙌🏻 Don’t forget our Ticket Open Time🎫

4th June (SAT) @ 1PM BST ➡️ K-POP DAY

5th June (SUN) @ 1PM BST ➡️ HIP-HOP DAY London! Get ready for the LARGEST outdoor Korean Music Festival in Europe🔥 pic.twitter.com/XYFgPwW6GL — MIK FESTIVAL (@mikfestival) June 2, 2022

How to Get MIK Festival 2022 Festival Tickets?

The rates of the tickets were announced on June 1 however they are yet to go on sale. The tickets have been divided into two categories “general admission” and “golden circle”. The tickets for the general admission will cost £108 and the golden circle tickets will cost £168.

The tickets for 30 July or K-Pop day go on sale on 4th June at 1 pm BST/ 8 am ET/ 5 am PT and the tickets for 31st July aka Hip-Hop day will be live for sale on 5 June at 1 p, BST/ 8 ET/ 5 am PT. The links for buying tickets will be released only one hour before the sale starts.

𝗠𝗜𝗞 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟 🎫TICKET OPEN

4th June (SAT) @ 1PM BST ➡️ K-POP DAY

5th June (SUN) @ 1PM BST ➡️ HIP-HOP DAY The ticket sales link will be released one hour before it starts. Get ready London!🔥 pic.twitter.com/UPvBwtR40M — MIK FESTIVAL (@mikfestival) June 1, 2022

So better keep a watch out before the tickets are sold out!