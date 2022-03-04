Melinda French Gates Says She Was Having Nightmare After Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein

When Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda French Gates was interviewed on Thursday, she admitted that her separation from him was partly a result of his association with Jeffrey Epstein, a documented sexual offender.

There were other factors at play. However, she informed CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, “I didn’t like that he’d met with Jeffrey Epstein. To put it another way, “I made it very apparent to him.” Since I wanted to know who this individual was, I met him just a single time,” French Gates stated. And it was a mistake I realized as soon as I walked through the door.

French Gates Recalled Having Nightmares

In my opinion, he was repulsive. He was the epitome of evil. Later, I had bad dreams about it. Consequently, my heart is broken for these young ladies.” When French Gates met convicted banker Epstein at his Eastside estate in 2013, she cautioned her now-ex-husband about him, according to sources familiar with the incident.

Both French and Bill Gates insist that they are still “close” but that they’re not really friends, despite their continued collaborative management of their eponymous nonprofit, one of the biggest in private charity. She went into further depth about their 27-year marriage in the interview with CBS.

Frech Is Open To Find Love Again

“I never believed I would get divorced on the day I got married,” she remarked.”I felt we had gotten beyond some of it,” she claimed, despite the fact that Bill Gates has acknowledged having an affair at least once throughout their relationship. After a while, I came to the conclusion that the situation simply wasn’t healthy. And I didn’t have faith in what we did have. “Those are things Bill has to address,” she said when asked about accusations that Gates had many relationships throughout their marriage.

Last spring, French Gates and her husband announced that they were divorcing, which surprised many of their friends and family members. There were several days during which I wept buckets.” There are days when I have to lie on the carpet,” she said.

“I was definitely enraged.” This is, to put it mildly, an unpleasant experience. Then then, “I’ve begun this path of healing, and I’m beginning to come out the other side,” French said. French Gates, whose financial status is estimated to be $6.2 billion by Cnn, is open to exploring romance again, she informed King: “I hope it happens for me again.” “I’m dipping my toe in?”